Today’s Connections hint and answer on 20th June for 375

It's Thursday and with a new day comes a new puzzle for you to solve. In case you're feeling like having a lengthy battle, don't worry, as we can help you with the Connections answer for today, 20th June.

If you haven't played it before, Connections challenges you to sort a group of 16 words into four groups where all of the words are well... connected. This connection could come from them sharing a similar meaning, being part of a place name, objects found in a kitchen or anything at all really!

While this may sound easy, the Connection groups each have a different level of difficulty - with Yellow being the easiest and Purple being the hardest. For this reason, working out today's Connection answer might be rather tricky. You may get one group straight away, but another might be a mystery to you. Thankfully we're here to help!

Originally developed during The New York Times game department's annual game jam, the beta version of Connections was released in June 2023. Since then it has become one of the most popular games The NYTimes has to offer, only beaten by Worlde. Though some connections have been made to the BBC's Only Connect program...

Hint for today's Connections answer

Instead of jumping straight to the answer, let's start with some hints for today's Connections puzzle:

Yellow - Words related to hardware.

- Words related to hardware. Green - Things needed to fish.

- Things needed to fish. Blue - Found in hair salons.

- Found in hair salons. Purple - Words that go well with Lightning.

- Words that go well with Lightning. Washer belongs in the Yellow group, Line in Green, and Mirror in Blue.

Remember - Yellow is the easiest group to find followed by Green and Blue, with Purple being the hardest set of words to connect.

Connection words for 20th June

Here's the words included in today's Connections puzzle - see if the clues above help you form a connection before we visit today's answer:

Fly Nail Sink Sinker Washer Dryer Bug Screw Mirror Bolt Line Chair Hook Strike Nut Rod

Connections answer for 20th June

Without further ado, here's the Connections answer for today:

Bits of Hardware - Nail, Nut, Screw, Washer.

Fishing Gear - Fly, Hook, Line, Sinker.

Hair Salon Fixtures - Chair, Dryer, Mirror, Sink.

Lightning____ - Bolt, Bug, Rod, Strike.

With many words to bait you into trying groups and losing rounds, today's puzzle required a lot of thinking. I first found the Blue group. Dryer and Mirror gave the "hair salon" idea that I needed to find the other two words. My second group was the Green one. However, I did fail once by putting Rod together with Fly, Hook, and Line. With eight remaining words and only one try left, I did my best and ended up finding the Yellow group.

What to play after Connections?

The obvious answer to this question is Wordle, but, if you've already solved that today, then The New York Times does offer other games. When it comes to word-based games, The NYTimes has the Mini Crossword, Spelling Bee, Letter Boxed and Strands, which is still in its beta phase. If you fancy a break from words, then you can also try Tiles - a motif matching game - or Sudoku.

Outside of The NYTimes, there's Semantle - where you have to reach the secret word by guessing its meaning. Spelling doesn't count in Semantle, instead you have to pay attention to the numerical value your guesses have to chart your path to the answer. If you'd prefer to keep to the Connections format, however, then it's worth visiting Puzzgrid. Here you'll find hundreds of Connections-style puzzles, the twist, however, is that you only have three minutes to solve them.

(You can also just watch Only Connect on BBC iPlayer...)

If you're in a reading mood, then we've discussed why The NYTimes Mini Crossword is a reliable joy and interviewed Jonathan Knight, Head of Games for The NYTimes.

Good luck solving today's Connections!