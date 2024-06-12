Today’s Connections hint and answer on 13th June for 368

With the weekend so close, you might just want to wind down and play a quick game to make time pass faster. We've got you covered with the Connections answer for today, 13th June.

If you haven't played it before, Connections challenges you to sort a group of 16 words into four groups where all of the words are well... connected. This connection could come from them sharing a similar meaning, being part of a place name, objects found in a kitchen or anything at all really!

While this may sound easy, the Connection groups each have a different level of difficulty - with Yellow being the easiest and Purple being the hardest. For this reason, working out today's Connection answer might be rather tricky. You may get one group straight away, but another might be a mystery to you. Thankfully we're here to help!

Originally developed during The New York Times game department's annual game jam, the beta version of Connections was released in June 2023. Since then it has become one of the most popular games The NYTimes has to offer, only beaten by Worlde. Though some connections have been made to the BBC's Only Connect program...

Hint for today's Connections answer

Instead of jumping straight to the answer, let's start with some hints for today's Connections puzzle:

Yellow - Think about the feeling of enjoyment.

- Think about the feeling of enjoyment. Green - Similar to a big win.

- Similar to a big win. Blue - Objects you obtain in campaigns.

- Objects you obtain in campaigns. Purple - What follows a copy.

- What follows a copy. Fancy belongs in the Yellow group, Smash in Green, and Button in Blue.

Remember - Yellow is the easiest group to find followed by Green and Blue, with Purple being the hardest set of words to connect.

Connection words for 13th June

Here's the words included in today's Connections puzzle - see if the clues above help you form a connection before we visit today's answer:

Smash That Like Button Fancy Cat Shirt Success Editor Hat Hit Dig Appreciate Sticker Paste Sensation

Connections answer for 13th June

Without further ado, here's the Connections answer for today:

Enjoy - Appreciate, Dig, Fancy, Like.

Blockbuster - Hit, Sensation, Smash, Success.

Campaign Swag - Button, Hat, Shirt, Sticker.

Words After "Copy" - Cat, Editor, Paste, That.

While there are few words to confuse us, today's puzzle was pretty simple. The first group I put together was the Green one. When reading the available words, Hit, Smash, and Success are three that stood out. Next, I got the Yellow group, which was easier to find once I saw that Like would not go in the same group as Hit and Smash. Next, I put Button, Hat, Shirt, and Sticker together since they were all objects we can wear, though I wasn't considering the Campaign Swag topic! But, a victory's a victory. Then, the Purple group revealed itself to me as the last four words.

What to play after Connections?

The obvious answer to this question is Wordle, but, if you've already solved that today, then The New York Times does offer other games. When it comes to word-based games, The NYTimes has the Mini Crossword, Spelling Bee, Letter Boxed and Strands, which is still in its beta phase. If you fancy a break from words, then you can also try Tiles - a motif matching game - or Sudoku.

Outside of The NYTimes, there's Semantle - where you have to reach the secret word by guessing its meaning. Spelling doesn't count in Semantle, instead you have to pay attention to the numerical value your guesses have to chart your path to the answer. If you'd prefer to keep to the Connections format, however, then it's worth visiting Puzzgrid. Here you'll find hundreds of Connections-style puzzles, the twist, however, is that you only have three minutes to solve them.

(You can also just watch Only Connect on BBC iPlayer...)

If you're in a reading mood, then we've discussed why The NYTimes Mini Crossword is a reliable joy and interviewed Jonathan Knight, Head of Games for The NYTimes.

Good luck solving today's Connections!