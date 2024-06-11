Today’s Connections hint and answer on 12th June for 367

We hit the middle of the week and there's still work to be done, so get your thinking cap on to figure out the Connections answer for today, 12th June.

If you haven't played it before, Connections challenges you to sort a group of 16 words into four groups where all of the words are well... connected. This connection could come from them sharing a similar meaning, being part of a place name, objects found in a kitchen or anything at all really!

While this may sound easy, the Connection groups each have a different level of difficulty - with Yellow being the easiest and Purple being the hardest. For this reason, working out today's Connection answer might be rather tricky. You may get one group straight away, but another might be a mystery to you. Thankfully we're here to help!

Originally developed during The New York Times game department's annual game jam, the beta version of Connections was released in June 2023. Since then it has become one of the most popular games The NYTimes has to offer, only beaten by Worlde. Though some connections have been made to the BBC's Only Connect program...

Hint for today's Connections answer

Instead of jumping straight to the answer, let's start with some hints for today's Connections puzzle:

Yellow - Famous locations in an American city.

- Famous locations in an American city. Green - Words that rhyme.

- Words that rhyme. Blue - Think about measuring things.

- Think about measuring things. Purple - Words connected to animals.

- Words connected to animals. Dumbo belongs in the Yellow group, Kill Bill in Green, and The Longest Yard in Blue.

Remember - Yellow is the easiest group to find followed by Green and Blue, with Purple being the hardest set of words to connect.

Connection words for 12th June

Here's the words included in today's Connections puzzle - see if the clues above help you form a connection before we visit today's answer:

Beetlejuice The Longest Yard Be Kind Rewing Wall Street Foxy Brown The Green Mile E.T. Manhattan Dogma My Left Foot Fright Night Dumbo Octopussy Hedwig and The Angry Inch Kill Bill Chinatown

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Connections answer for 12th June

Without further ado, here's the Connections answer for today:

Places in New York City - Chinatown, Dumbo, Manhattan, Wall Street.

Rhyming Titles - Be Kind Rewind, E.T., Fright Night, Kill Bill.

Ending in Units of Measurement - Hedwig and The Angry Inch, My Left Foot, The Green Mile, The Longest Yard.

Starting with Animals - Beetlejuice, Foxy Brown, Dogma, Octopussy.

Movie fans had a hard time with today's Connections puzzle. After a failed attempt to put Dumbo, Manhattan, Kill Bill, and The Green Mile together, I changed my strategy, focusing on words with animal names. After finding the Purple group, I put together the Yellow group. If we’re not talking about the movie Manhattan, then it's bound to be the famous place in New York City. A couple of tries gave me the Green group and after that I could finally find the Blue one.

What to play after Connections?

The obvious answer to this question is Wordle, but, if you've already solved that today, then The New York Times does offer other games. When it comes to word-based games, The NYTimes has the Mini Crossword, Spelling Bee, Letter Boxed and Strands, which is still in its beta phase. If you fancy a break from words, then you can also try Tiles - a motif matching game - or Sudoku.

Outside of The NYTimes, there's Semantle - where you have to reach the secret word by guessing its meaning. Spelling doesn't count in Semantle, instead you have to pay attention to the numerical value your guesses have to chart your path to the answer. If you'd prefer to keep to the Connections format, however, then it's worth visiting Puzzgrid. Here you'll find hundreds of Connections-style puzzles, the twist, however, is that you only have three minutes to solve them.

(You can also just watch Only Connect on BBC iPlayer...)

If you're in a reading mood, then we've discussed why The NYTimes Mini Crossword is a reliable joy and interviewed Jonathan Knight, Head of Games for The NYTimes.

Good luck solving today's Connections!