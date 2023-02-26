Check out the World of Sanctuary in this new Diablo 4 BTS video series

Blizzard has published the first of its "Inside the Game" featurettes, a new video series to get you into the mood for Diablo 4 when it releases later this year.

In what Blizzard calls the "first in a series of developer insight videos", this video shows off the "rich world that you will soon traverse and reclaim from Lillith's grasp".

Check it out below:

Watch on YouTube Diablo IV | Inside the Game - The World of Sanctuary

This behind-the-scenes (BTS) video features insights from senior quest designer II Harrison Pink, game director Joe Shely, senior dungeon designer Dini McMurry, and art director John Mueller as they "expound upon [the art direction, environment, monsters, gameplay innovations, and world building] of Diablo 4".

"The art style in Diablo 4 is shadowed and macabre, in many ways reminiscent of the grisly atmosphere of Diablo 2," Blizzard teases. "There are five unique zones, each with its own grim environments and themed dungeons to match. One of the artistic goals was to make every scene look and feel like a painting, so every colour and texture was meticulously made to accomplish the desired grim design."

ICYMI, Diablo 4's open beta and early access are split across two weekends, starting with early access from 17th to 19th March. This session is exclusive to players that pre-purchase Diablo 4, while the open beta - which runs from 24th to 26th March - will be available to everyone.

The full, full-price game - which is already confirmed to feature the likes of a paid cosmetics store and live-service elements including a regular season pass - launches for Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC on 6th June.