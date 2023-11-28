Our picks of the best Black Friday deals

Capcom makes Dragon's Dogma 2's leaked March 2024 release date official

Plus more gameplay revealed.

Screenshot from Dragon's Dogma 2 showing an anthropomorphic lion character in armour. He has a sword over his back
Image credit: Capcom
Matt Wales avatar
News by Matt Wales News Reporter
Published on

In news that'll surprise nobody who's been following the various leaks leading up to today's official announcement, Capcom has confirmed Dragon's Dogma 2 will launch for Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and PC on 22nd March next year.

That date first emerged earlier this month, when it was spotted as part of a (quickly removed) listing on the PEGI ratings website. It then prematurely resurfaced on Steam today, getting a little ahead of Capcom's latest Dragon's Dogma 2 showcase where it was finally made official.

And official it now is, with Dragon's Dogma 2 director Hideaki Itsuno and producer Yoshiaki Hirabayashi confirming the news during a 15-minute livestream that also featured a lengthy new trailer. Tucked in there was an appearance from the previously unseen Talos, a truly colossal armoured soldier striding forth from the depths of the ocean that Capcom seems particularly proud of - so much so that we got an extended look at the fight once the trailer was over.

Dragon's Dogma 2's newly unveiled release date trailer.

Capcom also revealed a new side quest - highlighting an elven enclave where the local language must be translated by a suitably skilled Pawn before it can be understood by players - plus the game's striking new character creator, the new Trickster vocation (whose weapon can spew illusion-conjuring smoke), and more.

Pre-orders for Dragon's Dogma 2's Standard and Deluxe Editions open today, the latter including a special camping kit and other items to "help you prepare for your journey". Pre-ordering the Standard Edition gets you bonus weapons for Dragon's Dogma 2's four starter vocations, while "additional accessories" come with pre-orders of the Deluxe Edition.

Eurogamer's Ian Higton took a look at Dragon's Dogma 2 back in September, saying it "feels very similar to the original, for better and worse" - which is probably all fans of the first game need to know to get giddy ahead of its Xbox Series X/S, PS5, and PC arrival on 22nd March year.

Dragon's Dogma 2

PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

