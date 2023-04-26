Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 gets Plunder mode today, Activision has announced.

Plunder was a popular mode in Warzone that challenged squads of players to grab the most cash within a set time limit.

Watch on YouTube Here's a brief video tease for the return of Plunder mode in Warzone 2.0.

This new version of Plunder features new Buy Station items, new public events and permanent rewards.

Here are all the events that can happen during a Plunder match in Warzone 2.0, per the Call of Duty blog:

Blood Money. Not just a Plunder variant! Double Cash is earned for eliminating and looting Operators during a Blood Money event.

Cannon Fodder.

Contractor.

Choke Hold.

It's worth noting multiple events can happen in a single match.

And here are some of the new Buy Station additions with this version of Plunder:

Credit Card. Save more with the official Bank of Adal Quickscope Card, now with 10 percent Cash back on any and all purchases! No application or Ranked Skill Division Credit Score necessary, just a small introductory Cash fee.

Life Insurance. Leave a legacy… until you respawn, that is. Save 50 percent of your Cash on hand when eliminated by picking up Life Insurance for a small Cash fee.

Activision will be hoping the arrival of Plunder gives Warzone 2.0 a shot in the arm after the recent launch of Season 3 failed to significantly move the needle for the battle royale. Last week, Activision finally acknowledged server issues plaguing Warzone 2.0 since the release of the latest season.