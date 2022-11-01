Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 disables family sharing on Steam

The option to use Steam's family sharing function with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has been disabled.

An update last night removed this feature for the game.

Steam's family sharing feature offers users exactly what you would expect. It allows players to share the games in their Steam library with their nearest and dearest. They can then go on to earn their own achievements and save any progress made in a shared game on the Steam Cloud.

Watch on YouTube The PC launch trailer for Modern Warfare 2.

It's unclear why this feature has suddenly (and quietly) been disabled from Modern Warfare 2. Eurogamer has asked Activision for comment.

Screenshot from SteamDB.

This year's Call of Duty is currently incredibly popular with players on Steam, some of whom may be impacted by this latest change.

Despite its overall success, the manager of a real world Amsterdam hotel featured in Modern Warfare 2 is not happy with its "unwanted involvement" in the game.