Modern Warfare 2's Amsterdam hotel use "undesirable", manager says, considering next steps

Call of Duty fans were quick to praise Modern Warfare 2's Amsterdam level, with many complimenting how accurate Infinity Ward's in-game depiction of the city was to real life.

However, the hotel manager of Amsterdam's Conservatorium Hotel is less happy about the establishment - known within Modern Warfare 2 as Breenbergh - showing up in a game that "[encourages] the use of violence".

The hotel is now considering its next possible steps in response to this inclusion.

Speaking to de Volksrant (via PC Gamer), hotel manager Roy Tomassen stated: "We have taken note of the fact that the Conservatorium Hotel is undesirably [in a] scene of the new Call of Duty... [and] we don't support games that seem to encourage the use of violence."

Tomassen continued, "the game in no way reflects our core values and we regret our apparent and unwanted involvement."

Call of Duty publisher Activision declined to comment when contacted by Eurogamer.

Meanwhile, this year's Call of Duty is currently enjoying an impressive launch, with player numbers on Steam vastly surpassing those of its successors'.

And, as campaigns go it's possibly as big and bold as Call of Duty gets. But is it actually any good? You can find out more about what Wes and Martin think about it all so far here.