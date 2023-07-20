Blizzard to host Diablo 4 Campfire Chat in wake of recent nerf update

Blizzard will host another Diablo 4 Campfire Chat on Friday in the wake of the game's recent update.

As we reported yesterday, Blizzard has updated the game ahead of the launch of its first season later today.

However, fans are disappointed with changes made, particularly the nerfs made to the game's Sorcerer class.

Details of the Campfire Chat will be revealed within the next day, but the previous one was hosted on both Twitch and YouTube.

Head of community Adam Fletcher aka PezRadar shared news of the chat on Twitter. "We have been hearing feedback from players regarding some of the changes in 1.1.0 for Diablo 4," he said. "We are going to have a Campfire Chat later this week on Friday to talk more about it."

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

The recent patch included bug fixes and balance changes, though it was the Sorcerer class and its Devouring Blaze nerf that has received the most criticism from players.

The Diablo 4 subreddit is filled with anger from all players - not just the Sorcerer class - including plenty making suggestions for improvements. One response jokes the patch has "fixed an issue where players were having fun". Another is offering the developers $1m to stream the game for 20 minutes as a Sorcerer and see how it really feels.

"What is the reason for the patch, less fun more grind?" asks one reddit user. That's a frequent sentiment - the perception is Blizzard has nerfed abilities to make reaching (and experiencing) the endgame take longer, presumably so players don't run out of game to actually play.

Instead players are simply review bombing the game: over on Metacritic the game has a User Score of just 3.0 at the time of writing.

It remains to be seen what exactly will be discussed at the Campfire Chat - whether Blizzard will revert any changes, or announce future plans. Upset players should be sure to tune in.