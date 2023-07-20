Try a free month of being a Eurogamer Supporter

Sign up for a free trial and get ad-free browsing and exclusive content. Use code "Eurogamer1" at checkout.

If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Blizzard to host Diablo 4 Campfire Chat in wake of recent nerf update

Sorcerers unite.

Mother Lilith stares at you in Diablo 4
Image credit: Blizzard
Ed Nightingale avatar
News by Ed Nightingale Deputy News Editor
Published on

Blizzard will host another Diablo 4 Campfire Chat on Friday in the wake of the game's recent update.

As we reported yesterday, Blizzard has updated the game ahead of the launch of its first season later today.

However, fans are disappointed with changes made, particularly the nerfs made to the game's Sorcerer class.

Diablo 4 For Dummies: Terms, Keywords, & Basics You Need To KnowWatch on YouTube

Details of the Campfire Chat will be revealed within the next day, but the previous one was hosted on both Twitch and YouTube.

Head of community Adam Fletcher aka PezRadar shared news of the chat on Twitter. "We have been hearing feedback from players regarding some of the changes in 1.1.0 for Diablo 4," he said. "We are going to have a Campfire Chat later this week on Friday to talk more about it."

The recent patch included bug fixes and balance changes, though it was the Sorcerer class and its Devouring Blaze nerf that has received the most criticism from players.

The Diablo 4 subreddit is filled with anger from all players - not just the Sorcerer class - including plenty making suggestions for improvements. One response jokes the patch has "fixed an issue where players were having fun". Another is offering the developers $1m to stream the game for 20 minutes as a Sorcerer and see how it really feels.

"What is the reason for the patch, less fun more grind?" asks one reddit user. That's a frequent sentiment - the perception is Blizzard has nerfed abilities to make reaching (and experiencing) the endgame take longer, presumably so players don't run out of game to actually play.

Instead players are simply review bombing the game: over on Metacritic the game has a User Score of just 3.0 at the time of writing.

It remains to be seen what exactly will be discussed at the Campfire Chat - whether Blizzard will revert any changes, or announce future plans. Upset players should be sure to tune in.

Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings .

Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Ed Nightingale avatar

Ed Nightingale

Deputy News Editor

Ed has an interest in streaming, people and communities, and giving a voice to marginalised people.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch