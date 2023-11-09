Black Friday Xbox deals 2023: best early offers and discounts

Black Friday 2023 kicks off on 24th November, and we're hoping for a repeat of last year's Xbox deals. With consistent stock for all three versions of Microsoft's gaming platform there should be plenty of deals for you to get your hands on this year, whether you're searching for a Series X or S, or if you're looking for some new accessories in the form of a controller or extra storage.

Our guide is here to help you find the best Xbox Black Friday deals. It is constantly being monitored and updated with more discounts and offers on all things Xbox, so make sure to keep checking back here to see what's new. Our X (or Twitter) page @Jelly_Deals is also worth following for the latest gaming and tech deals during Black Friday and Cyber Monday on the days themselves.

Today's best early Black Friday deals for Xbox

Early Black Friday Xbox Series X, Series S, One console deals 2023

Xbox Series X and S consoles are much more readily available to buy this year, so there shouldn't be any problems with consoles going out of stock. There should also be more bundles available, and there already is a new Series S Starter bundle that comes with 3 months of Xbox Game Pass. Microsoft also launched a 1TB model of the Series S in Carbon Black, which should hopefully see a discount or a bundle during Black Friday and Cyber Monday this year.

Down below we have links for all of the Xbox consoles and some bundles for lots of retailers in the UK and US, and we'll have the best Xbox console bundles highlighted at the top of this page.

Early Black Friday deals on Xbox Games

With so many games now making their way to Xbox Game Pass, you can find lots of deals for physical Xbox games too. We've already seen some small discounts on top titles like Mortal Kombat 1, EA Sports FC 24, and Elden Ring. Below are some of the titles we've already spotted on sale.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate early Black Friday Deals 2023

Microsoft stopped offering a "first 3-months of Game Pass Ultimate for £1" deal now, but you can still get your first two weeks of the service for £1 if you want to try out some new games straight away.

Xbox Game Pass Ultiamte Get your first 14 days of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for just £1/$1.

Below you can find some of the best current deals. Last year, the VG247 shop had a 10 percent discount which could be used on Game Pass vouchers. We hope that will come back this year, and there might be the same discount on the recently-launched Eurogamer shop too. We'll also be tracking Game Pass Black Friday deals in our dedicated hub.

Here are some deals on Xbox Game Pass subscription codes we saw last year:

Early Black Friday Xbox accessory deals 2023

Controllers are one of the most popular Xbox Black Friday deals to keep an eye out for. We're also keeping our eyes open for discounts on the 1TB, 2TB and 512GB Seagate Storage Expansion Cards for Xbox Series X/S, and the new Western Digital expansion cards. These rather expensive SSDs are the only way to increase your storage space on the Xbox Series X/S for next-gen game installs. Currently, all external hard drives (whether they're mechanical or SSDs) can only be used to store next-gen games or run older Xbox One titles.

But what if you're after a different console in the sales this November? As luck would have it, we've got pages that are all set up to host the best Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals and PS5 Black Friday offers when they become available. Make sure you check them out.

When will the best Black Friday Xbox deals start?

In the UK, the Black Friday bargains have already begun at retailers like Amazon UK, Game and Currys. In the US, you can find great Black Friday deals at Amazon US, GameStop, Best Buy and Target.

Will there be Xbox Series X stock on Black Friday 2023?

Yes, there is Xbox Series X stock right now and it's highly likely that it will remain in stock across the Black Friday period. The Xbox Series X and the Series S consoles are currently in stock at most major retailers in the UK and US.

Which retailers have the best Xbox Series X Black Friday deals?

We recommend checking Amazon UK, Very, John Lewis, Game and Microsoft in the UK, or Amazon, GameStop, Best Buy and Walmart in the US. Some of the best deals to look out today for will be discounts on the standalone console, or bundles that come with discounted games and/or accessories like an extra controller or a game that isn't on Game Pass.

How much will the Xbox Series X cost on Black Friday 2023?

The Xbox Series X normally retails for £449.99/$499, so we may see some small discounts or bundles over Black Friday and Cyber Monday. This could all change, however, depending on whether Microsoft decides to match PlayStation's PS5 deals.

Will Xbox Series X/S games be on sale during Black Friday 2023?

There are many Xbox Series X/S games included in the Black Friday sales, and we'll be making sure to help find you the best savings on them. In the UK, retailers like Amazon UK, ShopTo, The Game Collection and Base will be worth checking out. Those of you with an Xbox Series S will want to check out Amazon and the Microsoft Store for discounts on digital Xbox games.

Games that are also available on Xbox Game Pass will likely have the biggest discounts, which is great if you like to own physical games. However, depending on how many games you plan to buy, you might find that a Game Pass subscription has better value for money.

Do Xbox do Black Friday deals?

Microsoft will likely offer a wide range of deals, including discounted controllers, official Xbox accessories like headsets and hard drives, games and potentially the Xbox Series X and Series S consoles. Microsoft may also run special offers on its Game Pass subscriptions, typically your first month for £1, or if we're lucky, the first three months for £1.

How much is Xbox Game Pass on Black Friday 2023?

You can normally buy Game Pass subscription codes for a length of one month or three months. Amazon UK, ShopTo usually have offers all year round, but we may see Xbox Game Pass offers from Amazon and other retailers across Black Friday. Microsoft also has its £1/$1 Game Pass Ultimate trial if you've not been a member before.