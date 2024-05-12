CM Punk is back in WWE 2K24

Fan-favourite WWE fighter CM Punk is returning to WWE 2K24 for the first time in a decade.

Punk marks his return as part of the ECW Punk Pack alongside Terry Funk, Sandman, and The Dudley Boyz, Bubba Ray Dudley and D-Von Dudley.

Players can also expect MyFaction Content which includes an ECW Paul Heyman Manager Card and unspecified MyFaction Superstar Cards when the pack drops on 15th May for all platforms.

You can see a brief snippet of the action in the teaser below:

Cult Of Personality. ⚡️



Step into the ring as the Best in the World, CM Punk, with the ECW Punk Pack for #WWE2K24. Available May 15. pic.twitter.com/EWSwFonrLl — #WWE2K24 (@WWEgames) May 10, 2024 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Don't forget that the Post Malone and Friends pack – containing Post, Sensational Sherri, Mosh, Thrasher, Honky Tonk Man, and Jimmy Hart Manager – will follow in June and the Pat McAfee Pack is slated to release in July.

WWE 2K24 recently unbanned a prolific WWE modder following complaints from its community.

WhatsTheStatus - who was banned last week for "violation of terms" - revealed on Twitter/X that, after speaking with 2K and the WWE team, they had "come to an agreement, and a fair one at that". Originally, 2K and/or developer Visual Concepts was unhappy with WhatsTheStatus' mods, saying that as they "negatively impact the game experience for other players", the modder was banned in order to ensure there is a "positive WWE 2K24 experience for all players".