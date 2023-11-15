Black Friday PS4 deals 2023: best early offers and discounts

With Black Friday deals are already underway ahead of the official 24th November date and there are lots of early bargains available for the last-gen PlayStation 4 console. This includes savings on PS4 accessories, games, and more. We're regularly updating this page throughout the event with new deals and discounts, so make sure to check back here regularly as we're collecting the very best Black Friday PS4 deals.

Today's best early Black Friday PS4 deals

UK

US

PS4 Black Friday early console deals

If you're hoping to snap up a Black Friday PS4 Slim or PS4 Pro deal this year, these may be hard to come by. Sony discontinued the PlayStation 4 Pro in 2020 so you can expect to pay a pretty penny on a new one. The only PS4 console that's still in production is the PS4 Slim, however these are still very hard to come by. Your best bet is to opt for a pre-owned or refurbished console from either Game in the UK, or GameStop in the US. We'll update this page if we happen to spot any new PS4 console deals.

In the UK

PlayStation 4 Pro Black 1TB Refurbished - £140 at Game (was £160)

In the US

PlayStation 4 Pro Black 1TB Refurbished - $184.99 at GameStop (was $219.99)

PS4 Black Friday early game deals

Although the PS4 console might be harder to score, we can still expect plenty of deals on PS4 games over Black Friday. Here are this year's best deals so far.

UK

US

PS4 Black Friday early accessory deals

You can expect to see more controller and headset discounts today. For those of you looking to bring your last-gen PS4 games to PS5, a PS4 external hard drive is worth a purchase while they're cheap - or if you just want more room for your current console!

Here are a few of the best PS4 accessories to keep an eye on.

UK

US

When will the best Black Friday PS4 deals start?

Early Black Friday PS4 deals are already appearing. However, PS4 games and accessories are regularly discounted throughout the year, so we recommend bookmarking this page and checking out our PS4 deals page for the latest offers too.

What Black Friday PS4 deals will be available

We expect to see lots of discounts on PS4 games and accessories over Black Friday, alongside savings on PlayStation Store gift cards.

Will there be any PS4 console deals over Black Friday?

If you're thinking of replacing your PlayStation 4 or buying one for the first time, you'll soon learn that brand new consoles are either simply out of stock, or the price is heavily inflated. This is because Sony has discontinued most of its PS4 production except for the PS4 Slim, but even these are very hard to come by.

If you want to save money on a PS4, you'll want to opt for a cheaper pre-owned or refurbished PS4 console. You can usually pick one up from somewhere like Game or GameStop, where the console will be fully tested and come with some sort of warranty. You may even be able to extend the warranty with a protection plan for an additional cost.

Should I buy a PS4 or PS5?

There's a huge PS4 game library to enjoy, and there have still been new titles added in 2023- meaning there's no real reason to rush out to buy a PS5. Recent PS4 titles can be cheaper than the PS5 version, and lots come with cross-gen compatibility, which means free PS5 upgrades for some of this year's biggest releases like Elden Ring and Horizon Forbidden West. Just remember that when you're ready to upgrade, you'll only be able to play physical PS4 games on the PS5 disc console. It's also worth noting that Sony is no longer offering free upgrades on future first party releases, however some third party games may still offer them.

If you are ready to make the jump and want to know where to buy a PS5, our stock checker page will help you bag Sony's latest console. PS5 stock has vastly improved this year, making the next-gen console much easier to get your hands on and we're seeing PS5 bundles being sold for £400.