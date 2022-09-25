BFI announces a 10-year plan designed to "support the moving image", including games

The British Film Institute has announced a new 10-year plan designed to "support film and the moving image", including video games.

The new initiative, entitled Screen Culture 2033, will "advocate for the value of the full breadth of screen culture, including video games and interactive work".

Screen Culture 2033 | BFI.

Describing screen culture as "young, dynamic and expanding", the BFI says "it presents a wider screen landscape that encompasses film, television, digital media, extended reality (XR) and video games" and says "it has become the dominant means of communication, information and storytelling for Gen Z and beyond".

Amongst other pledges, the BFI says it will establish a £3.2 million BFI National Lottery International Connections Fund to support UK screen professional, international market initiative We Are UK Film, which reportedly "promotes the UK screen sector, across film, video games, XR, animation and documentary, to industry professionals around the world".

"Screen Culture 2033 sets out how, over the next ten years, we at the BFI will transform public access to our programmes and collections, and how we will use our leadership role and National Lottery funding to build a screen sector that benefits all of UK society and contributes to a prosperous economy," the BFI explains (thanks, NME).

"Most of us experience or contribute to screen culture – through film, TV, online video, extended reality and video games – in our daily lives," said BFI CEO, Ben Roberts. "It informs and defines us, and continues to grow as an art form and a creative industry.

"With Screen Culture 2033 we want to transform the way in which people can access our programmes, appreciate screen culture and gain skills and jobs across the UK."