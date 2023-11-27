Best Cyber Monday gaming deals 2023
Here are the best Cyber Monday gaming deals for consoles, games and accessories.
Cyber Monday deals for 2023 have landed and you have until midnight tonight to grab some incredible last minute bargains. We're tracking all the latest Cyber Monday gaming deals in our live blog and in our guide below.
Most major retailers have included their Black Friday deals into Cyber Monday, including Amazon, Currys, Very and John Lewis.
Today's best Cyber Monday gaming deals
UK
US
Where to find the best Cyber Monday deals in 2023
Cyber Monday is essentially the last day of the Black Friday sales and retailers are still offering their lowest prices possible. Deals can rapidly change or sell out throughout the event, but it's still worth comparing discounts to ensure you are getting the cheapest price and best value. Check the list of retailers below for the best Cyber Monday gaming deals:
UK
US
PlayStation Cyber Monday deals 2023
PS5 consoles are still in stock over Cyber Monday and Currys were selling the standard Disc version for only £389 earlier today, which means other retailers could do the same. There are lots of cheap PS5 bundles up for grabs and even discounts on the new PS5 Slim. Check our guide for the best PS5 Cyber Monday deals for offers on consoles, games and accessories like DualSense controllers and PS5 headsets.
PS5 compatible SSDs are also on sale and Digital Foundry has got the lowdown on some of the best Cyber Monday PS5 SSD deals in their guide.
Xbox Cyber Monday deals 2023
We've seen seriously big savings on the Xbox Series X this Cyber Monday, with Microsoft's flagship console selling for as cheap as £359. The Xbox Series S is also enjoying a deep discount, available now for £200. Check out plenty of great deals on Xbox controllers, software and accessories in our Xbox Black Friday guide.
Nintendo Switch Cyber Monday deals 2023
The Switch OLED and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe bundle has been the best Nintendo Switch deal for Black Friday and Cyber Monday. We're gathering all the best Nintendo Switch Cyber Monday deals including cheap Switch bundles, games, accessories and micro SD cards.
Bookmark this page and check back regularly as we are updating our guide throughout the day. In the meanwhile, you can find plenty more up-to-the-minute gaming deals over on our live blog!
Best Cyber Monday deals in 2022
UK
PS5 Console, God of War: Ragnarok, Dual Sense Controller, and £10 voucher - £582.85 from ShopTo
Xbox Controller Black - £34.99 from Amazon UK (was £55)
Spider-Man Miles Morales on PS5- £22 from Very
Grab one of the best Spider-Man games at a bargain price of only £22.
Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart on PS5 - £35 from Very
This is an excellent price for one of the best PS5 games, so grab it while you can.
Xbox Series S console- £189 from Currys (was £249)
Net Microsoft's digital only Xbox Series S for under £190.
Nintendo Switch console with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe- £259.99 from Very
The classic Black Friday Switch bundle is back! This bundle features a standard Switch console with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and 3 months of Nintendo Switch Online.
Nintendo Switch OLED Console with Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet- £329 from Very (was £389)
Grab both of the latest Pokemon games with a white Switch OLED console and save yourself £60.
Nintendo Switch OLED Console with Nintendo Switch Sports- £299 from Very (was £342)
Get a white Switch OLED console with Nintendo Switch Sports for under £300.
PS5 DualSense Wireless Controller - £39.99 from Very (was £59.99)
Save 35 per cent on a new PS5 controller for your next-gen console.
Meta Quest 2 128GB - Resident Evil 4 Bundle - £349 from Amazon (was £399.99)
Get £50 off this VR headset bundle which includes the new Resident Evil 4 VR and Beat Saber.
Fifa 23 and DualSense controller deal - £69.99 from Amazon (was £99.99)
Save £30 on this bundle that features a PS5 controller and download code for the latest Fifa game.
Mario Strikers: Battle League Football on Nintendo Switch - £37 at Amazon
Score £13 worth of savings and join Mario and the gang in a game of chaotic footy.
Splatoon 3 on Nintendo Switch - £36.99 at Amazon
The latest game in the Splatoon franchise is 26 per cent off.
Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 on Xbox and PlayStation - £57 at Currys
Save £5 on the latest CoD game.
Sony Bravia A80JU 55 inch 4K Ultra HD HDR OLED TV- £998 (was £1,399)
Save almost £400 on this Digital Foundry recommended TV for 4K HDR gaming.
Samsung Odyssey G7 27 inch QHD curved gaming monitor- £409 at Amazon UK (was £549.99)
Save £131 on this excellent monitor with super fast response times and refresh rates.
Crucial P5 Plus 1TB - £94 at Amazon (was £132)
Save 29% on this internal solid state drive.
HP Victus 16 inch gaming laptop- £849 from Currys (was £1,249)
This speedy and wallet-friendly laptop features a 144Hz display, RTX 3060 and 8GB of RAM.
Seagate Expansion Card for Xbox Series X/S 1TB - £185 from Very (was £220)
Save £35 and increase your game storage with the official SSD for Microsoft's next gen console.