Best Cyber Monday gaming deals 2023

Here are the best Cyber Monday gaming deals for consoles, games and accessories.

Cyber Monday deals for 2023 have landed and you have until midnight tonight to grab some incredible last minute bargains. We're tracking all the latest Cyber Monday gaming deals in our live blog and in our guide below.

Most major retailers have included their Black Friday deals into Cyber Monday, including Amazon, Currys, Very and John Lewis.

Today's best Cyber Monday gaming deals

UK

PS5 DualSense controller + £5 gift card - £39.85 from ShopTo

Nintendo Switch OLED (Neon Blue/Red) w/ Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle + 3-Month Nintendo Switch Online - £269.85 from ShopTo via eBay with BUYBETTER20 promo code (Was £309.99)

PlayStation 5 Slim Disc Console - £459 from Very using VKEZY promo code (Was £479)

PlayStation 5 Slim Disc Console + EA Sports FC 24 - £499 from Very using VKEZY promo code (Was £519)

PlayStation 5 Slim Disc Console + Marvel's Spider-Man 2 - £514 from Very using VKEZY promo code (Was £534)

PlayStation 5 Slim Disc Console + Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 - £459 from Very using VKEZY promo code (Was £479)

Nintendo Switch OLED (Neon Blue/Red) w/ Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle + 3-Month Nintendo Switch Online - £269.85 from ShopTo via eBay (Was £309.99)

Nintendo Switch OLED (Neon Blue/Red) w/ Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle + 3-Month Nintendo Switch Online - £299 from Very (Was £309.99)

Xbox Series X - £359 from Amazon UK (was £480)

Nintendo Switch Lite Animal Crossing: New Horizons Timmy and Tommy's Edition - £194.95 from Amazon UK

Xbox Series X with Diablo 4 Bundle- £389 from Amazon UK (was £560)

Logitech G Pro X Wireless Lightspeed Gaming Headset - £109 at Amazon (was £219.99)

Meta Quest 2 VR headset and John Lewis £50 gift card- £250 from John Lewis (was £300)

Samsung Evo Select 512GB - £25.59 at Amazon (was £40.49)

Logitech G435 Lightspeed Gaming Headset - £29.90 at Amazon (was £74.99)

US

PS5 5 Slim Disc Console and Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Bundle - $499 from Amazon US (Was $559.99)

PS5 Slim Disc Console and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Bundle- $499 from Amazon US

Meta Quest 2 VR headset 128GB and £50 gift card- $249.99 at Amazon US when using code META50 (was £300)

Meta Quest 2 VR headset 256GB and £50 gift card- $299.99 at Amazon US when using code META50 (was £300)

Sony-InZone H3 wired gaming headset - $58 from Amazon (was $99.99)

Where to find the best Cyber Monday deals in 2023

Cyber Monday is essentially the last day of the Black Friday sales and retailers are still offering their lowest prices possible. Deals can rapidly change or sell out throughout the event, but it's still worth comparing discounts to ensure you are getting the cheapest price and best value. Check the list of retailers below for the best Cyber Monday gaming deals:

UK

US

PlayStation Cyber Monday deals 2023

PS5 consoles are still in stock over Cyber Monday and Currys were selling the standard Disc version for only £389 earlier today, which means other retailers could do the same. There are lots of cheap PS5 bundles up for grabs and even discounts on the new PS5 Slim. Check our guide for the best PS5 Cyber Monday deals for offers on consoles, games and accessories like DualSense controllers and PS5 headsets.

PS5 compatible SSDs are also on sale and Digital Foundry has got the lowdown on some of the best Cyber Monday PS5 SSD deals in their guide.

Xbox Cyber Monday deals 2023

We've seen seriously big savings on the Xbox Series X this Cyber Monday, with Microsoft's flagship console selling for as cheap as £359. The Xbox Series S is also enjoying a deep discount, available now for £200. Check out plenty of great deals on Xbox controllers, software and accessories in our Xbox Black Friday guide.

Nintendo Switch Cyber Monday deals 2023

The Switch OLED and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe bundle has been the best Nintendo Switch deal for Black Friday and Cyber Monday. We're gathering all the best Nintendo Switch Cyber Monday deals including cheap Switch bundles, games, accessories and micro SD cards.

Bookmark this page and check back regularly as we are updating our guide throughout the day. In the meanwhile, you can find plenty more up-to-the-minute gaming deals over on our live blog!

Best Cyber Monday deals in 2022

UK

PS5 Console, God of War: Ragnarok, Dual Sense Controller, and £10 voucher - £582.85 from ShopTo

Xbox Controller Black - £34.99 from Amazon UK (was £55)

Spider-Man Miles Morales on PS5- £22 from Very

Grab one of the best Spider-Man games at a bargain price of only £22.

Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart on PS5 - £35 from Very

This is an excellent price for one of the best PS5 games, so grab it while you can.

Xbox Series S console- £189 from Currys (was £249)

Net Microsoft's digital only Xbox Series S for under £190.

Nintendo Switch console with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe- £259.99 from Very

The classic Black Friday Switch bundle is back! This bundle features a standard Switch console with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and 3 months of Nintendo Switch Online.

Nintendo Switch OLED Console with Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet- £329 from Very (was £389)

Grab both of the latest Pokemon games with a white Switch OLED console and save yourself £60.

Nintendo Switch OLED Console with Nintendo Switch Sports- £299 from Very (was £342)

Get a white Switch OLED console with Nintendo Switch Sports for under £300.

PS5 DualSense Wireless Controller - £39.99 from Very (was £59.99)

Save 35 per cent on a new PS5 controller for your next-gen console.

Meta Quest 2 128GB - Resident Evil 4 Bundle - £349 from Amazon (was £399.99)

Get £50 off this VR headset bundle which includes the new Resident Evil 4 VR and Beat Saber.

Fifa 23 and DualSense controller deal - £69.99 from Amazon (was £99.99)

Save £30 on this bundle that features a PS5 controller and download code for the latest Fifa game.

Mario Strikers: Battle League Football on Nintendo Switch - £37 at Amazon

Score £13 worth of savings and join Mario and the gang in a game of chaotic footy.

Splatoon 3 on Nintendo Switch - £36.99 at Amazon

The latest game in the Splatoon franchise is 26 per cent off.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 on Xbox and PlayStation - £57 at Currys

Save £5 on the latest CoD game.

Sony Bravia A80JU 55 inch 4K Ultra HD HDR OLED TV- £998 (was £1,399)

Save almost £400 on this Digital Foundry recommended TV for 4K HDR gaming.

Samsung Odyssey G7 27 inch QHD curved gaming monitor- £409 at Amazon UK (was £549.99)

Save £131 on this excellent monitor with super fast response times and refresh rates.

Crucial P5 Plus 1TB - £94 at Amazon (was £132)

Save 29% on this internal solid state drive.

HP Victus 16 inch gaming laptop- £849 from Currys (was £1,249)

This speedy and wallet-friendly laptop features a 144Hz display, RTX 3060 and 8GB of RAM.

Seagate Expansion Card for Xbox Series X/S 1TB - £185 from Very (was £220)

Save £35 and increase your game storage with the official SSD for Microsoft's next gen console.

US

Nintendo Switch console with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe bundle- $299.99 from Nintendo Store

Last year's most popular Black Friday Switch bundle is includes a Nintendo Switch console, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and 3 months of Nintendo Switch Online.

See deal

Save $50 on Microsoft's digital only console

Xbox Controller Robot White - $39 from Amazon US (was $59.99)

LG A2 48inch OLED 4K UHD TV- $569.99 from Best Buy (was $1,299.99)

Save a massive $730 on this budget-friendly TV from the LG A2 series.

LG C2 65 inch Class C2 Series OLED evo 4K UHD Smart webOS TV- $1,699.99 (was $2,099.99)

Save a decent $400 on this excellent 4K OLED TV from the LG C2 series.

Razer Kaira Pro (Xbox Licensed) Wireless multi-platform gaming headset- $89.99 from Target (was $149.99)

Save $60 on this excellent gaming headset from Razer.

LG UltraGear 32 inch QHD gaming monitor- $200 from Walmart (was $349)

Get fluid gaming motion with 165Hz refresh rates and 1ms response while also saving yourself $149!

