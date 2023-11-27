Best Cyber Monday PS5 SSD deals 2023

2023 has already been a revelation when it comes to deals on the best PS5 SSDs, many of which are still marked down heavily for Cyber Monday. As most of these deals will be expiring at midnight tonight, it's time to take a look at the best PS5 SSD deals available in the US and UK while they're still going!

The most important thing to remember is that all of these drives offer basically equivalent performance on PS5, despite boasting slightly different specs. We've proven this by testing the worst PS5 SSD - even taping off some of the pins to make it even slower - and it still worked fine in demanding games like Marvel's Spider-Man 2 and Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart.

Therefore, we recommend you go for the cheapest option in the capacity you want from a brand that you trust - unless you have the luxury of a big budget or want to use the drives in a PC in future, in which case you may as well go with one of the two fastest options, the WD Black SN850x or Samsung 990 Pro. We've bolded what we believe are the best value picks.

Note that most of these drives don't come with heatsinks pre-installed, but you can get a PS5-compatible option that's easy to install and cheap at £8/$9.

Best Cyber Monday 1TB PS5 SSD deals

Image credit: Crucial/Digital Foundry

This is the smallest PS5 SSD we'd feel comfortable recommending, giving you (a little more than) double the capacity of the base unit for significantly less than £100/$100. These SSDs have dropped in price significantly over the last year, and are now very affordable indeed.

UK deals

US deals

Best Cyber Monday 2TB PS5 SSD deals

Image credit: Samsung/Digital Foundry

We're seeing a huge amount of 2TB SSD deals, with this capacity now available for at or around the £100 mark - making it a great value upgrade. This capacity has seen by far the biggest price drops over the past year, so we recommend most people consider a 2TB option.

UK deals

US deals

Best Cyber Monday 4TB PS5 SSD deals

Image credit: Digital Foundry/WD

4TB SSDs are emerging as the new enthusiast capacity, with reasonable prices per gigabyte and a good range of options including the industry-leading Samsung 990 Pro and WD Black SN850x. Note the Nextorage option, a storage company spun off from Sony with aggressive pricing.

UK deals

US deals

Best Cyber Monday 8TB PS5 SSD deals

Image credit: Corsair/Digital Foundry

This capacity is the current limit for PS5 storage, with only a handful of brands actually building SSDs this big! These drives cost far more in terms of gigabytes per dollar, but they also offer a completely unprecedented amount of storage - so if you want the ultimate PS5, it might still be worth it.

UK deals

US deals

Frequently Asked Questions

Of course, time and time again, there are going to be important questions about SSDs for your PS5, not least if you're deciding to grab a new one. Below, we'll take you through a handful of key Qs with our two cents added to help you make a properly informed buying decision.

Which PS5 SSDs does Digital Foundry recommend?

Truth be told, we've recommended a lot of SSDs in our ranking of the best PS5 SSDs out there, and there are a lot to choose from. The likes of the WD Black SN850x and Samsung 990 Pro offer some of the quickest speeds, but you can also opt for the Crucial P3 Plus or P5 Plus for more affordable, but capable choices. Of course, if your SSD doesn't come with a heatsink, then we recommend this £8/$9 option from Amazon which means whatever NVMe drive you grab will adhere to Sony's stringent requirements.

Which PS5 SSD deals do we expect to see?

As Cyber Monday continues, we're already seeing big reductions on popular models from WD and Samsung, as well as heavier discounts on smaller brands like Lexar and Solidigm. One thing to look out for will be deals on higher-capacity models, which were much too expensive to consider last year but are increasingly relevant in 2023.