Best Cyber Monday Xbox deals 2023
Browse the best Cyber Monday Xbox deals, including £120 off the Series X.
We're into the final day of the Black Friday period, oficially known as Cyber Monday. Over the last few weeks we've seen lots of great deals on Xbox consoles, games and accessories, inlcuding a big price cut on the Xbox Series X console. If you're still thinking of picking up one of theMicrosoft consoles or want to bolster your collection, there are still plenty of deals left standing from Black Friday weekend, and hopefully a few more last-minute ones to grab during Cyber Monday.
This guide is here to help you find the best Xbox Cyber Monday deals.
Today's best Cyber Monday deals for Xbox
UK
US
Xbox Series X Diablo IV Bundle - $439 from Walmart
Save $120 on a new Series X console and get Diablo 4 to play straight away.
Xbox Wireless Controller – Carbon Black - $45 from Amazon US
All Xbox Controllers are $20 off.
Venom Twin Charging Dock with 2 x Rechargeable Battery Packs – Carbon Black - $24.37 from Amazon (was $30)
An easy way to keep your controllers ready-to-go.
1TB Seagate Expansion Memory Card (SSD) - $129.99 at Amazon (was $219.99)
The best way to upgrade your console's storage is $90 off.
Turtle Beach Recon Controller Wired Controller for Xbox - $29.95 at Best Buy (was $59.95)
Save $30 on one of the best third-party Xbox controllers.
Madden NFL 24 - $29.99 from BestBuy
The newest Madden game is over half price at BestBuy.
Cyber Monday Xbox Series X, Series S, One console deals 2023
Down below you can find links to the Xbox Series X and Series S consoles from major retailers in the UK and US. Look around the different retailers to see what's in stock and what the prices are.
UK
US
Cyber Monday deals on Xbox Games
UK
Mortal Kombat 1 - £29.99 from Amazon
Save £35 on the new Mortal Kombat reboot.
Assassin's Creed Mirage Launch Edition - £29.99 from Currys
Assassin's Creed goes back to its roots, and you can save £15 on the new game.
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor - £29.99 from Amazon
Save 57% on the Jedi: Fallen Order sequel.
F1 23 Xbox Series X - £29.99 from Currys
Codemasters' best F1 title yet is 57 per cent off.
Elden Ring- £35.95 from The Game Collection
Game Collection has the epic Elden Ring available for cheapest compared to other retailers.
EA Sports FC 24 Standard Edition - £41.99 from Currys
The first entry into the rebooted EA Sports FC series is £28 off at Currys.
US
Starfield: Standard Edition - $54.99 from BestBuy
There's a $15 discount on the long-awaited space epic Starfield, which is also on Game Pass.
Mortal Kombat 1 - $59 from Amazon
Save $11 on the new Mortal Kombat reboot.
EA Sports FC 24 - $29.99 from BestBuy (was $70)
There's a $40 saving on the first game in the EA Sports FC series.
Elden Ring - $24.99 from GameStop (was $50)
Get the legendary Elden Ring for half price.
Forza Horizon 5 - $26.24 from GameStop (was $60)
This essential driving game is over $30 off, and is also on Gamepass.
Madden NFL 24 - $29.99 from BestBuy
The newest Madden game is over half price at BestBuy.
Cyber Monday Digital Xbox game deals
- Halo Infinite (all consoles) - £24.25 (was £54.99)
- Forza Horizon 5: Deluxe (all consoles) - £30.88 (was £70)
- Sea of Thieves (all consoles + PC) - £15.43 (Was £34.99)
- Sea of Thieves Deluxe (all consoles + PC) - £19.85 (was £44.99)
- Microsoft Flight Simulator 40th Anniversary - Deluxe Edition (all consoles) - £31.76 (was £79.99)
- Diablo IV Standard Edition (all consoles) - £41.99 (was £69.99)
- Assassin's Creed Mirage Deluxe (all consoles) - £39.99 (was £49.99)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla Deluxe Edition (all consoles) - £18.99 (was £75.99)
- Far Cry 6 Deluxe Edition (all consoles) - £18.99 (was £75.99)
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Cyber Monday Deals 2023
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate
Get your first 14 days of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for just £1/$1.
UK
US
|
Xbox 3 Month Game Pass Ultimate code - $44.99 at GameStop
|
Xbox Game Pass for PC 3 months code - $29.99 at Eurogamer shop
Cyber Monday Xbox accessory deals 2023
UK Xbox controller deals
- Microsoft - Xbox Wireless Controller - Carbon Black and Robot White for £39.99 (Was £54.99), other colours from £39.99 (Was £59.99)
- Amazon - Xbox Wireless Controller - from £38.99 (Was £54.99/£59.99)
- Currys - Xbox Wireless Controller - from £39.99 (Was £54.99/£59.99)
- Game - Xbox Wireless Controller - from £39.98 (Was £54.99/£59.99)
- Very - Xbox Wireless Controller - Robot White for £38.99 (Was £54.99), other colours available from £39.99 (was £59.99)
- Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 - £149.99 at Microsoft store (was £159.99)
US Xbox controller deals
- Microsoft - Xbox Wireless Controller - Carbon Black and Robot White for $39.99 (Was $59.99), other colours from $44.99 (Was $64.99)
- Amazon - Xbox Wireless Controller - Robot White for $39.99 (Was $59.99), other colours from $44.99 (Was $64.99)
- Best Buy - Xbox Wireless Controller - Carbon Black and Robot White for $39.99 (Was $59.99), other colours from $44.99 (Was $64.99)
- Walmart - Xbox Wireless Controller - from $45 (Was $59.99/$64.99)
- Target - Xbox Wireless Controller - Carbon Black and Robot White for $39.99 (Was $59.99), other colours from $44.99 (Was $64.99)
- Microsoft Xbox Elite Series 2 Core Wireless Controller - Red/Black for $95.93 from Walmart (Was $139.99)
UK Xbox accessory deals
- 2TB Seagate Expansion Memory Card (SSD) - £269.99 at Amazon (was £465.47)
- 1TB WD_Black C50 Expansion Memory Card - £131.18 at Amazon (Was £149.99)
- Razer Universal Quick Charging Stand - Quick Charger for Xbox Controllers (Blue) - £21.89 at Amazon (was £49.99)
- PowerA Xbox Charge Kit - £15.63 at Amazon (was £17.99)
- Razer Wolverine V2 wired controller - £74.99 at Very (was £99.99)
- Turtle Beach React-R Controller for Xbox - £28 at Amazon UK (was £34.99)
US Xbox accessory deals
- SteelSeries Arctis 7X Wireless Gaming Headset For Xbox - $149 at Walmart (was $170)
- SteelSeries Arctis 9X Wireless Gaming Headset For Xbox - $99.99 at Walmart (was $200)
- Turtle Beach - Recon Controller Wired Controller for Xbox - $29.95 at Best Buy (was $59.95)
- Seagate Storage Expansion Card For Xbox Series XS 1TB - $129.99 at Amazon (was $220)
- WD_Black 1TB C50 Storage Expansion Card for Xbox Series X|S - $124.98 at Amazon (was $150)
