Best Cyber Monday Xbox deals 2023

Browse the best Cyber Monday Xbox deals, including £120 off the Series X.

Cyber Monday Xbox Deals 2023
Image credit: Jelly Deals, Xbox
We're into the final day of the Black Friday period, oficially known as Cyber Monday. Over the last few weeks we've seen lots of great deals on Xbox consoles, games and accessories, inlcuding a big price cut on the Xbox Series X console. If you're still thinking of picking up one of theMicrosoft consoles or want to bolster your collection, there are still plenty of deals left standing from Black Friday weekend, and hopefully a few more last-minute ones to grab during Cyber Monday.

This guide is here to help you find the best Xbox Cyber Monday deals. Keep this page bookmarked and come back to it throughout the day to see new deals as we update it. You can also follow our X (or Twitter) page @Jelly_Deals for some live deals coverage, and head over to our Live Blog on Eurogamer for more up-to-the-minute Cyber Monday coverage.

Today's best Cyber Monday deals for Xbox

UK

Xbox Series X - £359 from Amazon

Save £120 on a new Series X console.

Xbox Series X + Free Diablo 4 Pack - £379.99 from Game

Get Diablo 4 for free with the Xbox Series X.

Xbox Series X + Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III - Cross-Gen Bundle - £428.99 from Amazon

Get the latest CoD title with your new console.

Xbox Series X Diablo IV Bundle - £389 from Amazon

Save 21% on a new Series X console and get Diablo 4 to play straight away.

Xbox Wireless Controller – Carbon Black - £38.99 from Amazon

Get a new Xbox controller for under £40.

Venom Twin Charging Dock with 2 x Rechargeable Battery Packs – Carbon Black - £14.13 from Amazon (was £20)

An easy way to keep your controllers ready-to-go.

Xbox Wireless Controller – Pulse Red - £39.99 from Amazon

Get colourful controller for £20 cheaper.

Mortal Kombat 1 - £29.99 from Amazon

Save £15 on the new Mortal Kombat reboot.

Assassin's Creed Mirage Launch Edition - £29.99 from Currys

Assassin's Creed goes back to its roots, and you can save £15 on the new game.

2TB Seagate Expansion Memory Card (SSD) - £279.99 at Amazon (was £465.47)

The best way to upgrade your console's storage is 40-per-cent off.

US

Xbox Series X Diablo IV Bundle - $439 from Walmart

Save $120 on a new Series X console and get Diablo 4 to play straight away.

Xbox Wireless Controller – Carbon Black - $45 from Amazon US

All Xbox Controllers are $20 off.

Venom Twin Charging Dock with 2 x Rechargeable Battery Packs – Carbon Black - $24.37 from Amazon (was $30)

An easy way to keep your controllers ready-to-go.

1TB Seagate Expansion Memory Card (SSD) - $129.99 at Amazon (was $219.99)

The best way to upgrade your console's storage is $90 off.

Turtle Beach Recon Controller Wired Controller for Xbox - $29.95 at Best Buy (was $59.95)

Save $30 on one of the best third-party Xbox controllers.

Madden NFL 24 - $29.99 from BestBuy

The newest Madden game is over half price at BestBuy.

Cyber Monday Xbox Series X, Series S, One console deals 2023

Down below you can find links to the Xbox Series X and Series S consoles from major retailers in the UK and US. Look around the different retailers to see what's in stock and what the prices are.

UK

Xbox Series X
Xbox Series S
Xbox Series S 1TB Black
Xbox Series S Starter Bundle

Xbox Series X
Xbox Series S
Xbox Series S 1TB Black
Xbox Series S Starter Bundle
Xbox Series S Guilded Hunter Bundle

Xbox Series X
Xbox Series S
Xbox Series X/S bundles

Xbox Series X
Xbox Series X bundles
Xbox Series S
Xbox Series S 1TB
Xbox Series S bundles

Xbox Series X
Xbox Series S starter bundle
Xbox Series S 1TB black

Xbox Series X
Xbox Series S starter bundle
Xbox Series S 1TB
Xbox Series S Bundles
Xbox Series X Bundles

Xbox Series X
Xbox Series S
Xbox Series S 1TB

Xbox Series X
Xbox Series S

US

Xbox Series X
Xbox Series S
Xbox Series S starter bundle
Xbox Series S 1TB

Xbox Series X
Xbox Series S Gilded Hunters Bundle
Xbox Series S starter bundle
Xbox Series S 1TB

Xbox Series X
Xbox Series S
Xbox Series S starter bundle
Xbox Series S 1TB

Xbox Series X
Xbox Series S
Xbox Series S starter bundle
Xbox Series S 1TB
Xbox Series S Guilded Hunter Bundle

Xbox Series X
Xbox Series S
Xbox Series S 1TB
Xbox Series S starter bundle
Xbox Series S Guilded Hunter Bundle

Xbox Series X
Xbox Series S
Xbox Series S 1TB
Xbox Series S Starter Bundle

Cyber Monday deals on Xbox Games

UK

Mortal Kombat 1 - £29.99 from Amazon

Save £35 on the new Mortal Kombat reboot.

Assassin's Creed Mirage Launch Edition - £29.99 from Currys

Assassin's Creed goes back to its roots, and you can save £15 on the new game.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor - £29.99 from Amazon

Save 57% on the Jedi: Fallen Order sequel.

F1 23 Xbox Series X - £29.99 from Currys

Codemasters' best F1 title yet is 57 per cent off.

Elden Ring- £35.95 from The Game Collection

Game Collection has the epic Elden Ring available for cheapest compared to other retailers.

EA Sports FC 24 Standard Edition - £41.99 from Currys

The first entry into the rebooted EA Sports FC series is £28 off at Currys.

US

Starfield: Standard Edition - $54.99 from BestBuy

There's a $15 discount on the long-awaited space epic Starfield, which is also on Game Pass.

Mortal Kombat 1 - $59 from Amazon

Save $11 on the new Mortal Kombat reboot.

EA Sports FC 24 - $29.99 from BestBuy (was $70)

There's a $40 saving on the first game in the EA Sports FC series.

Elden Ring - $24.99 from GameStop (was $50)

Get the legendary Elden Ring for half price.

Forza Horizon 5 - $26.24 from GameStop (was $60)

This essential driving game is over $30 off, and is also on Gamepass.

Madden NFL 24 - $29.99 from BestBuy

The newest Madden game is over half price at BestBuy.

Cyber Monday Digital Xbox game deals

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Cyber Monday Deals 2023

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate

Get your first 14 days of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for just £1/$1.

UK

Xbox Game Pass for console 3 months code- £22.77 with code BLACKFRIDAY at Eurogamer shop

Xbox Game Pass for PC 3 months code - £22.79 with code BLACKFRIDAY at Eurogamer shop

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate 3 months code - £37.04 with code BLACKFRIDAY at Eurogamer shop

Xbox Game Pass for Console 6 months code- £45.59 with code BLACKFRIDAY at Eurogamer shop

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate 3 Month code - £30.85 at ShopTo (was £32.99)

US

Xbox 3 Month Game Pass Ultimate code - $44.99 at GameStop

Xbox Game Pass for PC 3 months code - $29.99 at Eurogamer shop

Cyber Monday Xbox accessory deals 2023

UK Xbox controller deals

US Xbox controller deals

UK Xbox accessory deals

US Xbox accessory deals

If you're after a discounted game, accessory, or console for a different platform we've got you covered too with our Nintendo Switch Cyber Monday deals and PS5 Cyber Monday guides which are also being updated throughout the day, so be to check them out.

Get the best Cyber Monday gaming deals

