Our picks of the best Black Friday deals

If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Best Cyber Monday PS5 deals 2023

Shop the best Cyber Monday deals for PS5 consoles, games and accessories.

Cyber Monday PS5 Deals 2023
Image credit: Jelly Deals, PlayStation
Corinna Burton avatar
Deals by Corinna Burton Commerce Editor
Updated on

Cyber Monday has started and with it comes an abundance of PlayStation deals for PS5 consoles, games and accessories, some of which you may have spotted over Black Friday. Check out our guide below for all the best Cyber Monday PS5 deals in 2023 and follow our live blog to track all the latest Cyber Monday gaming deals as we spot them.

Today's best Cyber Monday deals 2023

UK

PS5 Slim - £459 from Very with code VKEZY (Was £479)

Buy now

PlayStation 5 Console + PlayStation 5 DualSense + EA Sports FC 24 - £459.99 from Game

Buy now

PS5 DualSense controllers - various colours - from £38.99 from Amazon (Was £59.99/£64.99)

Buy now

PS5 DualSense controllers - various colours - from £39.99 from Currys (Was £59.99/£64.99)

Buy now

PS5 DualSense Charging Station - £17.99 from Currys (Was £24.99)

Buy now

Assassin's Creed Mirage for PS5 - £29.99 from Currys (Was £44.99)

Buy now

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor for PS5 - £29.99 from Amazon UK (Was £69.99)

Buy now

Capcom Resident Evil 4 Remake PS5 - £25 from Amazon UK (Was £59.99)

Buy now

Final Fantasy 16 - £29.99 from Amazon UK (Was £69.99)

Buy now

Street Fighter 6 - £24.99 from Amazon UK (Was £43.99)

Buy now

Mortal Kombat 1 - £29.99 from Amazon UK (Was £64.99)

Buy now

US

PlayStation 5 Slim Console Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Bundle - $499 from Amazon

Buy now

PlayStation 5 Slim Console Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 Bundle - $499 from Walmart

Buy now

PS5 DualSense controllers - various colours - $50 from Best Buy (Was $75)

Buy now

Final Fantasy XVI - $35 from Amazon (was $70)

Buy now

Assassin's Creed Mirage Deluxe Edition - $45 from Amazon (was $60)

Buy now

Street Fighter 6 - $30 from Amazon US (Was $59.99)

Buy now

Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol. 1 - $39.99 from Amazon US (Was $59.99)

Buy now

Best Cyber Monday PS5 console deals 2023

the PS5 console and controller

Best Cyber Monday PS5 console deals UK

PS5 Console and Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 bundle - £409.99 from PlayStation Direct (Was £539.99)

Buy now

Best Cyber Monday PS5 console deals US

PlayStation 5 Slim Console Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Bundle - $499 from Amazon

Buy now

PlayStation 5 Slim Console Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 Bundle - $499 from Walmart

Buy now

Prices and deals are changing regularly so make sure you compare with other retailers so that you get the best PS5 deal this Cyber Monday:

UK retailers:

PS5 Disc console
PS5 Digital console
PS5 bundles

PS5 Disc console
PS5 Digital console
PS5 bundles

PS5 Disc console
PS5 Digital console
PS5 bundles

PS5 Disc console
PS5 Digital console
PS5 bundles

PS5 Disc console
PS5 Digital console
PS5 bundles

PS5 Disc console
PS5 Digital console
PS5 bundles

US retailers:

PS5 Disc console
PS5 Digital console
PS5 bundles

PS5 Disc console
PS5 Digital console
PS5 bundles

PS5 Disc console
PS5 Digital console
PS5 bundles

PS5 Disc console
PS5 Digital console
PS5 bundles

PS5 Disc console
PS5 Digital console
PS5 bundles

PS5 Slim consoles
PS5 Disc console
PS5 Digital console
PS5 bundles

Best Cyber Monday PS5 accessory deals 2023

PS5 accessory deals are in hot demand this Cyber Monday and there are big discounts on the PS5 DualSense controllers, PS5 headsets like the PULSE 3D wireless headset and Sony Inzone headsets. There's also discounts on the DualSense charging station, PS5 HD camera. We'll add deals below as we spot them.

UK

US

Best Cyber Monday PSVR 2 deals

PSVR2
Image credit: PlayStation

UK

PlayStation VR2 - £509 from Amazon UK (was £530)

Buy now

PlayStation VR2 Sense Controller Charging Station - £37 from Amazon UK (was £40)

Buy now

US

None yet...

Best Cyber Monday PS5 SSD deals

Check out Digital Foundry's guide to the best PS5 SSD Cyber Monday deals here.

Alternatively, take a look at some of the SSD deals we've spotted below:

UK PS5 SSD Cyber Monday deals

Crucial P5 Plus 1TB SSD with Heatsink - £66 from Amazon UK

Buy now

WD_Black SN850X 1TB with Heatsink - £84 from Amazon UK

Buy now

US PS5 SSD Cyber Monday deals

WD_Black 1TB SN850X SSD with Heatsink - $80 from Amazon US (was $180)

Buy now

Best Cyber Monday PS5 game deals 2023

Miles Morales uses his web-wings to keep him aloft about New York City, which is blazing with evening sunlight, in this shot from Spider-Man 2
Image credit: Insomniac/Sony/Jake Green

Best Cyber Monday PS5 game deals 2023 UK

Assassin's Creed Mirage for PS5 - £29.99 from Currys (Was £44.99)

Buy now

Capcom Resident Evil 4 Remake PS5 - £25 from Amazon UK (Was £59.99)

Buy now

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 - £58.89 from Amazon UK (was £70)

Buy now

Final Fantasy XVI - £29.99 from Amazon UK (Was £69.99)

Buy now

EA Sports FC 24 Standard Edition - £42 from Amazon UK (was £70)

Buy now

Street Fighter 6 - £25 from Amazon UK (was £44)

Buy now

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor - £30 from Amazon UK (was £70)

Buy now

Resident Evil Village Gold Edition - £27 from Amazon UK

Buy now

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - £15 from Amazon UK (was £18)

Buy now

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart - £40 from Amazon UK (was £60)

Buy now

Horizon Forbidden West for PS4 with free PS5 upgrade) - £25 from Amazon UK

Buy now

Best Cyber Monday PS5 game deals 2023 US

Final Fantasy XVI - $35 from Amazon (was $70)

Buy now

Street Fighter 6 - $30 from Amazon US (Was $59.99)

Buy now

Assassin's Creed Mirage Launch Edition - $40 from Amazon US

Buy now

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 - $60 from Amazon US

Buy now

Resident Evil Village Standard Edition - $26 from Amazon US

Buy now

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart - $51.25 from Amazon US (was $70)

Buy now

Stray - $24.99 from Amazon US

Buy now

Returnal - $30 from Amazon US

Buy now

Demon's Souls - $42 from Amazon US

Buy now

Diablo 4 - $50 from Amazon US (was $70)

Buy now

PlayStation Plus Cyber Monday deals

Playstation Plus logo and tiers

PlayStation Plus is sold exclusively on the PlayStation Store, however, you can also purchase these discounted PS gift cards to use towards your chosen PlayStation Plus subscription. You can check for any leftover Cyber Monday PS Plus deals in our guide.

When will the best PS5 Cyber Monday deals start?

Cyber Monday PS5 deals will start on the Monday that follows Black Friday. This year Cyber Monday falls on 27th November 2023.

Who will have the best PS5 Cyber Monday deals?

The best PS5 Cyber Monday deals are available at major retailers like Amazon, Currys, Argos, Very, Game and John Lewis in the UK, and Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy and Target in the US. Specialist gaming stores like ShopTo, Hit and The Game Collection are offering some great Cyber Monday PS5 deals.

Check out if these retailers have eBay outlet stores too, as there have been heaps of deals on some of their clearance items.

UK

US

Will there be any PS5 stock shortages on Cyber Monday?

PS5 stock has been abundant this year and although certain deals and promotions have expired, there are still plenty of PS5 bundles available from retailers like Amazon, Game, Currys and Very. In the US, Walmart, GameStop, Target and Best Buy are also offering plenty of great deals.

Will PS5 games be on sale Cyber Monday?

We're already seeing plenty of deals on games, including Final Fantasy 16 for £30 and Resident Evil 4 Remake for £25.

After something else in the Cyber Monday sale? Check out our pages dedicated to all the best Nintendo Switch Cyber Monday deals, PS4 Cyber Monday offers and Xbox Cyber Monday bargains across the site.

Cyber Monday 2022 highlights

UK Cyber Monday PS5 Deals

PS5 Console, God of War: Ragnarok, Dual Sense Controller, and £10 Gift Card - £582.85 from ShopTo

See deal

PS5 Console, God of War: Ragnarok, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, and £10 Gift Card - £592.85 from ShopTo

See deal

PS5 DualSense Wireless Controller, Midnight Black - £40 from Very

See deal

Horizon Forbidden West - £35 from Currys

See deal

A Plague Tale: Requiem - £33 from Amazon UK

See deal

Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart - £30 from Currys

See deal

Spider-Man Miles Morales on PS5- £22 from Very

See deal

Fifa 23 and DualSense controller deal - £70 from Amazon (was £100)

See deal

Gran Turismo 7- £39 from Currys (was £70)

See deal

Sackboy: A Big Adventure- £25 from Base (was £60)

See deal

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands: Next Level Edition- £23.85 from ShopTo (was £60)

See deal

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy - £28 from Base (was £70)

See deal

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - £20 from Currys (was £50)

See deal

Gotham Knights - £30 from Amazon (was £50)

See deal

The Quarry - £23 from ShopTo (was £65)

See deal

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection - £17.85 from ShopTo (was £43)

See deal

Elden Ring - £48.85 from ShopTo

See deal

The Last of Us Part I - £42 from Very (was £65)

See deal

The Callisto Protocol Day One Edition pre-order + £10 gift card - £45.85 from ShopTo

See deal

Resident Evil Village - Gold Edition - £41.85 from ShopTo

See deal

US Cyber Monday PS5 Deals

Elden Ring - $35 from Walmart (was $60)

See deal

Horizon Forbidden West - $35 from Walmart (was $60)

See deal

Stray - $40 from Amazon (was $60)

See deal

Fifa 23 - $30 from Target (was $70)

See deal

Sony-InZone H3 wired gaming headset - $58 from Amazon (was $100)

See deal

Death Stranding Director's Cut - $20 from GameStop (was $50)

See deal

Dying Light 2 Stay Human - $20 from Amazon (was $50)

See deal

A Plague Tale: Requiem - $30 from Amazon UK

See deal

Get the best Black Friday gaming deals

We may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Check it out
Related topics
Cyber Monday 2023 PS5
About the Author
Corinna Burton avatar

Corinna Burton

Commerce Editor

Corinna Burton is the commerce editor for Jelly Deals and covers the latest gaming and tech deals at Eurogamer. She's been gaming since the 90s and loves The Lord of the Rings.

Comments