Best Cyber Monday PS5 deals 2023

Cyber Monday has started and with it comes an abundance of PlayStation deals for PS5 consoles, games and accessories, some of which you may have spotted over Black Friday. Check out our guide below for all the best Cyber Monday PS5 deals in 2023 and follow our live blog to track all the latest Cyber Monday gaming deals as we spot them.

Today's best Cyber Monday deals 2023

UK

US

Best Cyber Monday PS5 console deals 2023

Best Cyber Monday PS5 console deals UK

Best Cyber Monday PS5 console deals US

Prices and deals are changing regularly so make sure you compare with other retailers so that you get the best PS5 deal this Cyber Monday:

UK retailers:

US retailers:

Best Cyber Monday PS5 accessory deals 2023

PS5 accessory deals are in hot demand this Cyber Monday and there are big discounts on the PS5 DualSense controllers, PS5 headsets like the PULSE 3D wireless headset and Sony Inzone headsets. There's also discounts on the DualSense charging station, PS5 HD camera. We'll add deals below as we spot them.

UK

US

Best Cyber Monday PSVR 2 deals

Image credit: PlayStation

UK

US

None yet...

Best Cyber Monday PS5 SSD deals

Check out Digital Foundry's guide to the best PS5 SSD Cyber Monday deals here.

Alternatively, take a look at some of the SSD deals we've spotted below:

UK PS5 SSD Cyber Monday deals

US PS5 SSD Cyber Monday deals

Best Cyber Monday PS5 game deals 2023

Image credit: Insomniac/Sony/Jake Green

Best Cyber Monday PS5 game deals 2023 UK

Best Cyber Monday PS5 game deals 2023 US

PlayStation Plus Cyber Monday deals

PlayStation Plus is sold exclusively on the PlayStation Store, however, you can also purchase these discounted PS gift cards to use towards your chosen PlayStation Plus subscription. You can check for any leftover Cyber Monday PS Plus deals in our guide.

When will the best PS5 Cyber Monday deals start?

Cyber Monday PS5 deals will start on the Monday that follows Black Friday. This year Cyber Monday falls on 27th November 2023.

Who will have the best PS5 Cyber Monday deals?

The best PS5 Cyber Monday deals are available at major retailers like Amazon, Currys, Argos, Very, Game and John Lewis in the UK, and Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy and Target in the US. Specialist gaming stores like ShopTo, Hit and The Game Collection are offering some great Cyber Monday PS5 deals.

Check out if these retailers have eBay outlet stores too, as there have been heaps of deals on some of their clearance items.

UK

US

Will there be any PS5 stock shortages on Cyber Monday?

PS5 stock has been abundant this year and although certain deals and promotions have expired, there are still plenty of PS5 bundles available from retailers like Amazon, Game, Currys and Very. In the US, Walmart, GameStop, Target and Best Buy are also offering plenty of great deals.

Will PS5 games be on sale Cyber Monday?

We're already seeing plenty of deals on games, including Final Fantasy 16 for £30 and Resident Evil 4 Remake for £25.

After something else in the Cyber Monday sale? Check out our pages dedicated to all the best Nintendo Switch Cyber Monday deals, PS4 Cyber Monday offers and Xbox Cyber Monday bargains across the site.

Cyber Monday 2022 highlights

UK Cyber Monday PS5 Deals

US Cyber Monday PS5 Deals