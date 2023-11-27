Best Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch deals 2023
Find today's best Nintendo Switch Cyber Monday deals for bundles, games and accessories.
Cyber Monday deals have landed following an epic Black Friday sales event. Nintendo Switch bundles, games and more are still on sale this and our guide below will lead you to all the best Nintendo Switch Cyber Monday deals.
Check out our guides for other consoles including best Cyber Monday PS5 deals and the best Cyber Monday Xbox deals.
Today's best Nintendo Switch deals
UK Cyber Monday Switch deals
US Cyber Monday Switch deals
|
Nintendo Switch console and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle - $299 from Amazon US
Buy a Nintendo Switch console with a free digital copy of Mario Kart 8 and three months of Nintendo Switch Online for under $300.
|
Nintendo Switch OLED console Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Edition with full game download + 3-month Switch Online Membership) - $349 from Amazon
|
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild - $30 from Walmart (Was $60)
|
Sonic Superstars - $34.99 from Amazon
Buy the new Sonic Superstars for the Switch for just $35, a big saving from the $59.99 RRP
|
Luigi's Mansion - $39.99 from Best Buy
Buy the acclaimed Luigi's Mansion 3 for the Switch for just $39.99, a big saving from the $59.99 RRP
|
Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol.1 - $39.99 from Amazon
Buy the Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol.1 with three acclaimed classic games for the Switch for just $39.99, a big saving from the $59.99 RRP
Best Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch deals for the standard, OLED, and Lite consoles plus Switch bundles
UK
US
|
Nintendo Switch OLED console Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Edition with full game download + 3-month Switch Online Membership) - $349 from Amazon
|
Nintendo Switch console and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle - $299 from Amazon US
Get a standard Nintendo Switch console with a free digital copy of Mario Kart 8 and three months of Nintendo Switch Online for under $300.
|
Nintendo Switch OLED Console - The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Edition (Geek Squad Certified Refurbished) - $299.99 from Best Buy (Was $359.99)
It's always worth checking out other retailers below too, you might just catch a bargain before anyone:
UK retailers:
US retailers:
Cyber Monday Switch games deals 2023
Best Cyber Monday deals on Switch games in the UK
|
Super Mario Bros. Wonder- £40 from Amazon UK (Was £50)
Grab the exciting new 2D platformer featuring Mario and the gang for £10 off.
|
Super Mario RPG - £40 at Currys (Was £50)
Save £10 on the remake of the 1996 SNES game.
|
Mario Vs. Donkey Kong pre-order - £34.85 from ShopTo (Was £39.99)
Grab a fiver off the upcoming remake of the 2004 Game Boy Advance game.
|
Pikmin 1 + 2 - £30 (Was £40)
The first and second Pikmin games have been remastered and you can grab them both in this double pack with £10 off.
|
Sonic Superstars - £35 (Was £55)
Save £20 on the all-new 2D Sonic platformer.
|
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - £45 from Amazon UK (Was £60)
The Breath of the Wild Sequel is £15 off the RRP at Amazon UK.
|
EA Sports FC 24 - £30 from Amazon UK (Was £55)
Save £25 on EA Sports FC 24 for your Nintendo Switch console.
Monster Hunter Rise - £20 from The Game Collection
Grab this great RPG for just £20.
Pokemon Scarlet - £40 from Amazon UK (Was £50)
Save a tenner on the first open-world RPG in the Pokemon series.
Pokemon Violet - £40 from Amazon UK (Was £50)
The excellent Pokemon Scarlet is currently £40 at Amazon.
Xenoblade Chronicles 3 - £34.95 from The Game Collection
Save £5 on the latest RPG in the Xenoblade Chronicles series.
Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - £22 from Very
This fun Lego Star Wars game is still proving popular on Switch and is now just £22.
Kirby and the Forgotten Lands - £40 from Amazon (Was £50)
Set off on Kirby's latest adventure and save yourself a tenner off its MSRP.
The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword - £40 from Amazon (Was £50)
Save £10 on the remastered Switch version of the 2011 Wii game.
Super Smash Bros Ultimate - £48 from Amazon
This game rarely drops in price but you can get it for £12 off its RRP.
Pokemon Legends: Arceus - £40 from Amazon
Step into the Sinnoh region's past and learn about the history of Hisui. Catch and survey Pokemon to fill the first ever Pokédex.
Animal Crossing: New Horizons - £40 from Amazon UK (Was £50)
Join Tom Nook on the Nook Inc. Deserted Island in the latest Animal Crossing game.
Metroid Dread - £29.95 from The Game Collection
£29.95 for "an adventure that proudly sits alongside the series' best" (thanks, Tom P!) is excellent value for money.
Bayonetta 3 - £20 from The Game Collection via eBay (use BUYBETTER20 code at checkout)
A bargain for the long-awaited sequel to one of the best action game series ever made.
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - £38 from Amazon
A must have for your Nintendo Switch collection.
Pokémon Sword - £40 from Currys
Pokémon Shield - £40 from Currys
Pokémon Let's Go Pikachu - £40 from Currys
This game rarely dips in price and this is the current best price.
Super Mario Party - £37 from Amazon UK (Was £50)
A great game to play with family and friends over the holiday season.
Best Cyber Monday deals on Switch games in the US
Best Cyber Monday Switch micro SD card deals 2023
If you need more room for games, you can expand your Nintendo Switch storage with a micro SD card. There are usually lots of cheap Cyber Monday memory card deals up for grabs and you can check out the list below for the current best prices.
UK
- SanDisk Ultra 1TB MicroSDXC - £89 at Amazon UK (Was £218)
- SanDisk MicroSDXC Memory Card for Nintendo Switch 512GB - £42.99 at Amazon
- SanDisk 128GB microSDXC card for Nintendo Switch - £13.69 at Amazon UK
- SanDisk 256GB microSDXC card for Nintendo Switch - £22.49 from Amazon UK
- Samsung Evo 512GB microSDXC card - £25.59 from Amazon UK
- SanDisk 1TB microSDXC card for Nintendo Switch - £105 from Amazon UK (Was £160)
US
- 128GB SanDisk Ultra MicroSDXC UHS-1 - $13.20 at Amazon US
- 512GB SanDisk Ultra MicroSDXC UHS-1 - $39 at Amazon US
- SanDisk 512GB Extreme microSDXC card - $32 at Amazon US
- SanDisk 128GB microSDXC card for Nintendo Switch - $13 at Amazon US
- SanDisk 256GB microSDXC card for Nintendo Switch- $23 from Amazon US
- SanDisk 512GB microSDXC card for Nintendo Switch - $47 from Amazon US
- SanDisk 1TB microSDXC card for Nintendo Switch- $100 from Amazon US (Was $150)
Best Cyber Monday Switch controller deals 2023
If you fancy switching out your current Joy-Con pair for a different coloured set, or want to upgrade to a Switch Pro controller for more comfortable gaming sessions, then check out our list below for the best Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch controller deals:
UK
- Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Pair- various colours from £55 at The Game Collection
- Nintendo Switch - Pro Controller - £50 at Amazon UK
- PowerA Wired Controller - from £17 at Amazon UK
- Hori Nintendo Switch Split Pad Pro- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Edition- £45 at Amazon UK (Was £55)
US
- Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Pair- various colours from $70 at Amazon US
- Nintendo Switch - Pro Controller - $69 at Walmart
- PowerA Enhanced Rechargeable Pro Wireless Controller - $42 at Amazon US
- Hori Nintendo Switch Split Pad Pro- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Edition- $59.56 at Amazon US
- Hori Nintendo Switch Split Pad Pro - $47 at Amazon US (Was $50)
- PowerA Joy Con Comfort Grips for Nintendo Switch - $10 at Amazon US (Was $15)
Best Cyber Monday Switch accessory deals 2023
There are lots of Nintendo Switch accessories on the market but we've listed a few essentials you might like to pick up this Cyber Monday, like a case to go with your new console.
UK
- Nintendo Switch (OLED Model) Carrying Case & Screen Protector- £14 at Amazon UK
- Turtle Beach Recon 50P Gaming Headset- £20 at Amazon UK
- HEYSTOP Nintendo Switch Carry Case- £7.53 at Amazon UK (Was £9.99)
US
- Voler Carrying Storage Case for Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch OLED - $26.39 at Amazon US (Was $36)
That's all for now, but we're keeping this page up to date all the way through Cyber Monday. In the meantime, keep an eye on our deals Twitter account, and our Live Blog page for the best gaming deals throughout Cyber Monday. If you're looking for deals on other consoles, you can check out our pages for the best PS5 Cyber Monday deals and best Xbox Cyber Monday deals.