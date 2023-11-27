Our picks of the best Black Friday deals

Best Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch deals 2023

Find today's best Nintendo Switch Cyber Monday deals for bundles, games and accessories.

Cyber Monday deals have landed following an epic Black Friday sales event. Nintendo Switch bundles, games and more are still on sale this and our guide below will lead you to all the best Nintendo Switch Cyber Monday deals.

Today's best Nintendo Switch deals

UK Cyber Monday Switch deals

Nintendo Switch OLED (Neon Blue/Red) w/ Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle + 3-Month Nintendo Switch Online - £299 from Amazon UK (Was £309.99)

Nintendo Switch OLED (Neon Blue/Red) w/ Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle + 3-Month Nintendo Switch Online - £299 from Very (Was £309.99)

Nintendo Switch OLED (Neon Blue/Red) w/ Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle + 3-Month Nintendo Switch Online - £304.95 from The Game Collection (Was £309.99)

Nintendo Switch OLED (Neon Blue/Red) w/ Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle + 3-Month Nintendo Switch Online + free Mario ornament- £309.99 from My Nintendo Store

Nintendo Switch OLED (Neon Blue/Red) w/ Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle + 3-Month Nintendo Switch Online - £309.85 from ShopTo (Was £309.99)

Nintendo Switch Console with Nintendo Switch Sports, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, 3 Month Online Subscription, and VS4794 Joy-Con Racing Wheels Bundle - £289 from Currys

Nintendo Switch OLED Mario Kart Edition + Super Mario Bros. Wonder - £329.99 from Game (Was £359.98)

Nintendo Switch Monster Hunter Edition + Monster Hunter Rise or Nintendo Switch Mario Red and Blue Edition - £239.99 (use BUYBETTER20 code at checkout) from Beauty Stores Ltd (via eBay) (Was £299.99)

Sonic Superstars - £34.99 from Amazon (was £54.99)

Get the new Sonic Superstars with exclusive comic style character skins for just £34.99

Super Mario Bros. Wonder - £39.99 from Amazon (was £49.99)

Get the new Mario Wonder for just £39.99

US Cyber Monday Switch deals

Nintendo Switch console and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle - $299 from Amazon US

Buy a Nintendo Switch console with a free digital copy of Mario Kart 8 and three months of Nintendo Switch Online for under $300.

Nintendo Switch OLED console Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Edition with full game download + 3-month Switch Online Membership) - $349 from Amazon

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild - $30 from Walmart (Was $60)

Sonic Superstars - $34.99 from Amazon

Buy the new Sonic Superstars for the Switch for just $35, a big saving from the $59.99 RRP

Luigi's Mansion - $39.99 from Best Buy

Buy the acclaimed Luigi's Mansion 3 for the Switch for just $39.99, a big saving from the $59.99 RRP

Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol.1 - $39.99 from Amazon

Buy the Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol.1 with three acclaimed classic games for the Switch for just $39.99, a big saving from the $59.99 RRP

Best Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch deals for the standard, OLED, and Lite consoles plus Switch bundles

Jelly Deals/ Nintendo

UK

Nintendo Switch OLED Mario Red Edition - £299.95 from The Game Collection (Was £309.99)

Nintendo Switch Console with Nintendo Switch Sports, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, 3 Month Online Subscription, and VS4794 Joy-Con Racing Wheels Bundle - £289 from Currys

Nintendo Switch with Nintendo Switch Sports - £259 from Amazon UK

Get a pre-installed copy of Nintendo Switch Sports and 3 months of Nintendo Switch online with this console bundle.

Nintendo Switch with Nintendo Switch Sports and Mario Wonder - £279.99 from Game

Get a pre-installed copy of Nintendo Switch Sports and 3 months of Nintendo Switch online with this console bundle.

Nintendo Switch OLED Mario Kart Edition + Super Mario Bros. Wonder - £329.99 from Game (Was £359.98)

Nintendo Switch with Nintendo Switch Sports and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - £279.99 from Game

Get a pre-installed copy of Nintendo Switch Sports and 3 months of Nintendo Switch online with this console bundle.

Nintendo Switch OLED Model - White - £299 from Currys (Was £309.99)

This standalone white Switch OLED console is £10.99 cheaper than the RRP price.

Nintendo Switch (Neon Blue/Red) w/ Super Mario Bros. Wonder + Sonic Superstars - £299 from Very (Was £349)

US

Nintendo Switch OLED console Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Edition with full game download + 3-month Switch Online Membership) - $349 from Amazon

Nintendo Switch console and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle - $299 from Amazon US

Get a standard Nintendo Switch console with a free digital copy of Mario Kart 8 and three months of Nintendo Switch Online for under $300.

Nintendo Switch OLED Console - The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Edition (Geek Squad Certified Refurbished) - $299.99 from Best Buy (Was $359.99)

Cyber Monday Switch games deals 2023

The cast of Super Mario Bros. Wonder, including Mario, Luigi, Princesses, Toads, Yoshis and Nabbit. There is a curvey pipe in the background and a Yoshi and a Toad hold large flowers. Mario holds aloft a Wonder Flower, and Luigi has a huge cap that he can use as a parachute.
Best Cyber Monday deals on Switch games in the UK

Super Mario Bros. Wonder- £40 from Amazon UK (Was £50)

Grab the exciting new 2D platformer featuring Mario and the gang for £10 off.

Super Mario RPG - £40 at Currys (Was £50)

Save £10 on the remake of the 1996 SNES game.

Mario Vs. Donkey Kong pre-order - £34.85 from ShopTo (Was £39.99)

Grab a fiver off the upcoming remake of the 2004 Game Boy Advance game.

Pikmin 1 + 2 - £30 (Was £40)

The first and second Pikmin games have been remastered and you can grab them both in this double pack with £10 off.

Sonic Superstars - £35 (Was £55)

Save £20 on the all-new 2D Sonic platformer.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - £45 from Amazon UK (Was £60)

The Breath of the Wild Sequel is £15 off the RRP at Amazon UK.

EA Sports FC 24 - £30 from Amazon UK (Was £55)

Save £25 on EA Sports FC 24 for your Nintendo Switch console.

Monster Hunter Rise - £20 from The Game Collection

Grab this great RPG for just £20.

Pokemon Scarlet - £40 from Amazon UK (Was £50)

Save a tenner on the first open-world RPG in the Pokemon series.

Pokemon Violet - £40 from Amazon UK (Was £50)

The excellent Pokemon Scarlet is currently £40 at Amazon.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 - £34.95 from The Game Collection

Save £5 on the latest RPG in the Xenoblade Chronicles series.

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - £22 from Very

This fun Lego Star Wars game is still proving popular on Switch and is now just £22.

Kirby and the Forgotten Lands - £40 from Amazon (Was £50)

Set off on Kirby's latest adventure and save yourself a tenner off its MSRP.

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword - £40 from Amazon (Was £50)

Save £10 on the remastered Switch version of the 2011 Wii game.

Super Smash Bros Ultimate - £48 from Amazon

This game rarely drops in price but you can get it for £12 off its RRP.

Pokemon Legends: Arceus - £40 from Amazon

Step into the Sinnoh region's past and learn about the history of Hisui. Catch and survey Pokemon to fill the first ever Pokédex.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons - £40 from Amazon UK (Was £50)

Join Tom Nook on the Nook Inc. Deserted Island in the latest Animal Crossing game.

Metroid Dread - £29.95 from The Game Collection

£29.95 for "an adventure that proudly sits alongside the series' best" (thanks, Tom P!) is excellent value for money.

Bayonetta 3 - £20 from The Game Collection via eBay (use BUYBETTER20 code at checkout)

A bargain for the long-awaited sequel to one of the best action game series ever made.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - £38 from Amazon

A must have for your Nintendo Switch collection.

Pokémon Sword - £40 from Currys

Pokémon Shield - £40 from Currys

Pokémon Let's Go Pikachu - £40 from Currys

This game rarely dips in price and this is the current best price.

Super Mario Party - £37 from Amazon UK (Was £50)

A great game to play with family and friends over the holiday season.

Best Cyber Monday deals on Switch games in the US

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - $60 from Walmart (Was $69.99)

Pocky and Rocky Reshrined - $12 from Amazon US (Was $29.99)

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate - $54.86 from Walmart (Was $60)

Sonic Superstars - $35 from Amazon US (Was $60)

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - $47.50 from Walmart

Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe - $44 from Amazon US (Was $60)

Pokemon Violet - $55 from Walmart (Was $60)

Pokemon Scarlet - $54 (Was $60)

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild - $30 from Walmart (Was $60)

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury - $50.50 from Walmart (Was $60)

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - $15 from Walmart (Was $60)

Pokemon Legends: Arceus - $47.50 from Walmart (Was $60)

Mario Party Superstars - $48 from Walmart (Was $60)

Super Mario Maker 2 - $40 from Walmart (Was $60)

Luigi's Mansion 3 - $40 from Walmart (Was $60)

Super Mario Odyssey - $30 from Walmart (Was $60)

Animal Crossing: New Horizons - $54.86 from Walmart (Was $60)

Pokémon Sword - $47.92 from Walmart (Was $60)

Mario Strikers Battle League - $49 from Amazon (Was $60)

Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol.1 - $39.99 from Amazon

Buy the Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol.1 with three acclaimed classic games for the Switch for just $39.99, a big saving from the $59.99 RRP

Best Cyber Monday Switch micro SD card deals 2023

If you need more room for games, you can expand your Nintendo Switch storage with a micro SD card. There are usually lots of cheap Cyber Monday memory card deals up for grabs and you can check out the list below for the current best prices.

UK

US

Best Cyber Monday Switch controller deals 2023

If you fancy switching out your current Joy-Con pair for a different coloured set, or want to upgrade to a Switch Pro controller for more comfortable gaming sessions, then check out our list below for the best Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch controller deals:

UK

US

Best Cyber Monday Switch accessory deals 2023

There are lots of Nintendo Switch accessories on the market but we've listed a few essentials you might like to pick up this Cyber Monday, like a case to go with your new console.

UK

US

That's all for now, but we're keeping this page up to date all the way through Cyber Monday. In the meantime, keep an eye on our deals Twitter account, and our Live Blog page for the best gaming deals throughout Cyber Monday. If you're looking for deals on other consoles, you can check out our pages for the best PS5 Cyber Monday deals and best Xbox Cyber Monday deals.

