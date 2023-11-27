Cyber Monday SD card deals 2023: best offers and discounts
Here's the best Cyber Monday deals for SD cards from SanDisk, Samsung and more.
Black Friday is in the rearview now, meaning this years' Cyber Monday deals are available. On this page, we'll be showing all the best deals on SD cards from SanDisk, Samsung, Lexar and more in sizes from 64GB to 1TB.
Here are some great value SD cards that are on sale during Cyber Monday 2023:
Today's best Black Friday SD Card deals
UK
US
Cyber Monday 2023 deals for SD Cards
To give you an idea of how much more space you’ll want to store all of your Switch games, essentials like Animal Crossing: New Horizons take up around 7GB of memory storage, while older classics like Metroid Dread need around 4.5GB of storage. If you're only planning on playing two or three games at a time and fully completing them, a smaller card is probably all you need, but if you want lots of games ready to play at any time, then a larger card is better.
UK:
- SanDisk MicroSDXC Memory Card for Nintendo Switch 64GB - £9.95 at Amazon (was £22)
- SanDisk MicroSDXC Memory Card for Nintendo Switch 128GB - £13.69 at Amazon (was £41)
- SanDisk MicroSDXC Memory Card for Nintendo Switch 256GB - £22.49 at Amazon (Was £24.63)
- SanDisk MicroSDXC Memory Card for Nintendo Switch 512GB - £42.99 at Amazon
- SanDisk MicroSDXC Memory Card for Nintendo Switch 1TB- £104.99 at Amazon (Was £154.99)
US:
- SanDisk MicroSDXC Memory Card for Nintendo Switch 64GB - $14.95 from Amazon (was $20)
- SanDisk MicroSDXC Memory Card for Nintendo Switch 128GB - $12.99 from Amazon (was $35)
- SanDisk MicroSDXC Memory Card for Nintendo Switch 256GB - $22.99 from Amazon (was $53)
- SanDisk MicroSDXC Memory Card for Nintendo Switch 512GB - $46.99 from Amazon (was $130)
- SanDisk MicroSDXC Memory Card for Nintendo Switch 1TB - $104.99 at Amazon US (Was $149.99)
That's all the Cyber Monday SD card information we have at the moment. Keep checking back here though as we'll update this page with the best SD card deals as they come through today. Following the Jelly Deals Twitter is a good way to stay up-to-date, and so is checking out our Cyber Monday Live Blog page.