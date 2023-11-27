Our picks of the best Black Friday deals

Cyber Monday SD card deals 2023: best offers and discounts

Here's the best Cyber Monday deals for SD cards from SanDisk, Samsung and more.

Black Friday is in the rearview now, meaning this years' Cyber Monday deals are available. On this page, we'll be showing all the best deals on SD cards from SanDisk, Samsung, Lexar and more in sizes from 64GB to 1TB.

Here are some great value SD cards that are on sale during Cyber Monday 2023:

Today's best Black Friday SD Card deals

Samsung 256GB Pro Plus MicroSDXC - £18.99 at Currys (was £36.99)

128GB SanDisk Ultra - £11.97 at Amazon (was £19.99)

400GB SanDisk Ultra - £22.99 at Amazon (was £77)

512GB SanDisk Ultra - £27.99 at Amazon (was £37.99)

512GB Samsung Pro Plus - £34.99 at Currys (was £73.99)

512GB SanDisk Extreme - £38.30 at Amazon (was £40.95)

Samsung Evo Select 512GB - £25.59 at Amazon (was £40.49)

SanDisk 1TB Extreme microSDXC card - £95 at Amazon (was £150)

128GB SanDisk Ultra - $13.20 at Amazon (was $25)

400GB SanDisk Ultra - $48 at Amazon (was $70)

512GB Samsung Evo Plus - $24.99 at Amazon (was $32.59)

SanDisk 1TB microSDXC-Card Licensed for Nintendo-Switch - $99.99 at Amazon (was $149.99)

Team Group 1TB microSDXC card - $51.99 at Newegg (was $99.99)

PNY 1TB Pro Elite microSDXC card - $79.99 at Newegg (was $124.99)

Cyber Monday 2023 deals for SD Cards

To give you an idea of how much more space you’ll want to store all of your Switch games, essentials like Animal Crossing: New Horizons take up around 7GB of memory storage, while older classics like Metroid Dread need around 4.5GB of storage. If you're only planning on playing two or three games at a time and fully completing them, a smaller card is probably all you need, but if you want lots of games ready to play at any time, then a larger card is better.

That's all the Cyber Monday SD card information we have at the moment. Keep checking back here though as we'll update this page with the best SD card deals as they come through today. Following the Jelly Deals Twitter is a good way to stay up-to-date, and so is checking out our Cyber Monday Live Blog page.

