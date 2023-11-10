Baldur's Gate 3 Xbox Series S port seems to be progressing well

The Xbox port of Baldur's Gate 3 appears to be progressing well as fans still await a firm release date.

Larian's own Swen Vincke recently shared a rather welcome update with his followers over on X (formerly Twitter). In a new post, the CEO shared two graphs showing how RAM and VRAM loads for Baldur's Gate 3's Series S port have been reduced in recent weeks.

"Got a nice present from our engineers. Ensuring memory is well under control and having buffer for peaks was the main thing holding us back. I think this will benefit all platforms too," he wrote to accompany the two graphs (which you can see via the embed below).

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings Baldur's Gate 3: Release Teaser.Watch on YouTube

He then added these key words: "Still some work left but very close now."

Needless to say, many are thrilled with this little snippet of news on how the game is progressing. Larian first announced its plans to release Baldur's Gate 3 on Xbox some time this year back in August. While the game lauched this summer on both PC and PlayStation, Xbox was notably absent from the release schedule, with split-screen gameplay on the Series S being the main sticking point.

But now, with 2023 rapidly marching to a close (how is it Christmas in just under seven weeks?!) there is a new glimmer of hope that Baldur's Gate 3's jump to Xbox is coming soon.

It seems it won't be too much longer before Larian is ready to announce an official Xbox release date with the world. We will, of course, keep you updated as soon as we know more.

Got a nice present from our engineers. Ensuring memory is well under control and having buffer for peaks was the main thing holding us back I think this will benefit all platforms too. Still some work left but very close now. pic.twitter.com/xvtUDPFebo — Swen Vincke @where? (@LarAtLarian) November 8, 2023 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Elsewhere in Baldur's Gate 3 news, a new achievement for the game called Foehammer, which references an Honour mode, has been spotted on the GOG launcher. This has led many to surmise that a new difficulty mode which will restrict players to one save file and permadeath will soon be introduced to the game.

All I can say is, I struggle enough as it is, but if that's your thing, more power to you. Please do share your permadeath efforts with me if this reported mode indeed comes to fruition. I would genuinely love to see them.