Baldur's Gate 3 fans find evidence of permadeath difficulty with only one save file

Baldur's Gate 3 looks set to receive a new difficulty mode which will restrict players to one save file and permadeath.

A new achievement for the game called Foehammer, which references an Honour mode, has been spotted on the GOG launcher and shared on the game's subreddit. Fans of developer Larian Studios have recognised Honour mode from its previous appearances in Divinity: Original Sin Enhanced Edition and Divinity: Original Sin 2.

In the Divinity games, Honour mode only allows players one save, regardless of whether it was a manual, auto, or quick save. Permadeath is enabled, and if the player's entire party dies the save is erased. That's all on top of the extra difficulty added by Tactician mode, the second most difficult option after Honour mode.

A beginner's guide to multiclassing in Baldur's Gate 3 - with every class explained.

The prospect of permadeath and no save scumming in a campaign which could run up to 100 hours long is slightly terrifying. One unfortunate dice roll could spell the end of the game and erase hours of progress.

Larian hasn't officially announced Honour mode for Baldur's Gate 3, and it remains to be seen if it will be tweaked to work any differently from the Divinity games. Regardless, given I'm still on my first campaign in Normal mode, I'll be leaving Honour mode to the Foehammers out there for now.

The most recent major patch for Baldur's Gate 3 added a colour-blind mode, as well as a huge amount of further fixes, but sadly ruined sex speedrunning with Lae'zel. Larian is still targeting an Xbox release for the game before the end of the year.