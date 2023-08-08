There are lots of little interactions your party stumbles upon in Baldur's Gate 3, and one of the earliest requires you to stop the windmill and rescue the Gnome attached to it.

Or, if you're feeling a little more chaotic evil, you can actually cause further harm to the poor Gnome tied to the Windmill's blades if you wish.

Whatever alignment you're currently roleplaying, we've included where to find the Gnome's backpack in Baldur's Gate 3 below, along with how to stop the Windmill for those who want to help the Gnome.

How to stop the windmill in Baldur's Gate 3

To stop the windmill in Baldur's Gate 3 you have to go inside the windmill and use the 'brake lever' on the left-hand side of the contaption on the left-hand side of the ladder.

Just be very careful when choosing what lever to pull, as the 'release brake' on the right-hand side actually makes the blades spin faster and flings the Gnome far off in the distance. We opted to help the Gnome, so we don't know if this has any significant consequences later.

If you choose to do so, when you use the correct lever, the blades will come to a stop and you can now go back to the Gnome and untie him from the windmill's blades.

The Gnome (who we now know is called Barcus) is understandably a little grumpy about the situation, but he says that you can have the contents of his backpack as a reward.

Where to find the Gnome's backpack in Baldur's Gate 3

The Gnomes backpack is in the cellar of the windmill. To get to the cellar, you have to interact with the wooden hatch beside the rubble at the back of the windmill, opposite where the entrance of the windmill is.

Open the heavy chest at the back to get the following rewards:

The Speedy Lightfeet (Boots - Medium Armor)

x1 Potion of Invisibility

x1 Potion of Healing

The rest of the Barcus' belongs are in the heavy backpack to the left of this chest, on top of a wooden crate.

Barcus' belongings in the heavy backpack contain the following rewards:

x1 Smokepowder Satchel

x4 Gold

x2 Red Apples (Camp Supplies)

x1 Baguette (Camp Supplies)

You can pick up these rewards from the windmill's cellar whether you choose to help Barcus or not.