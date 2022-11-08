If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Awesome Games Done Quick 2023's full charity speedrun schedule now live

Taking place in January next year.
Matt Wales avatar
News by Matt Wales Reporter
Published on

With Awesome Games Done Quick's next charity speedrun event rapidly gaining on us, organisers have revealed timings for all 140+ speedruns scheduled for the January 2023 show.

Next year's Awesome Games Done Quick runs from 8th-15th January, and will once again be an online-only event as organisers look to move its in-person component away from its usual haunt of Florida. Earlier this year, organisers said the state's "continued disregard for COVID-19's dangers... and an increased aggression towards LGBTQ+ individuals" made it impossible to provide a "safe and welcoming" event for all.

While the lack of an in-person event might be a disappointment for some, Awesome Games Done Quick 2023 will still feature an extensive speedrunning schedule, running 24 hours everyday across the week with an occasional pauses for breaks. As ever, it's an eclectic line-up - covering triple-A titles, smaller-scale indie offerings, retro classics, and other assorted oddities (I can't pretend I'm not immediately intrigued by a game called Salamander County Public Television) - and you can have a leisurely peruse on the Games Done Quick website.

Proceedings get underway at 4:30pm on Sunday 8th January, starting with a brief pre-amble before heading into an Any% run of Splatoon 3. Then, seven days later on Sunday 15th January, it all comes to a close at 5:23am, capping things off with an Any% Warpless run of Super Mario Bros. 3. The whole thing will be streamed on Twitch.

Awesome Games Done Quick will again be raising money for the Prevent Cancer Foundation, with this year's event, held in January, having raised $3.4m (£2.6m). Summer Games Done Quick, which took place in June, amassed almost £2.5m for Doctors Without Borders.

