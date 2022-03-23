Rocksteady's Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League delayed to  2023

Bruised Wayne.

News by Tom Phillips, Deputy Editor
Updated on 23 March 2022

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, the long-awaited next game from Batman Arkham developer Rocksteady, has been officially delayed until spring 2023.

The postponed launch comes as little surprise - few had expected both Suicide Squad and fellow Batman spin-off Gotham Knights to arrive in the same year.

Rocksteady boss Sefton Hill confirmed the delay this afternoon in a statement released via Twitter.

"We've made the difficult decision to delay Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League to spring 2023," Hill wrote. "I know a delay is frustrating but that time is going into making the best game we can. I look forward to bringing the chaos to Metropolis together. Thanks for your patience."

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League was first announced back in August 2021 for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, following years of speculation as to Rocksteady's next project.

The game will be an open-world co-op game (and a continuation of Rocksteady's Batman: Arkham Universe) for up to four players. You play as Harley Quinn, Captain Boomerang, Deadshot and King Shark, on a mission in Metropolis to defeat brainwashed members of the Justice League.

Gotham Knights, meanwhile, is a non Arkham-verse title set after the supposed death of Batman. Developed by the Batman: Arkham Oranges studio WB Games Montreal, it features an original story where you play as Nightwing, Batgirl, Robin and Red Hood. That's out on 25th October.

Will you support Eurogamer?

We want to make Eurogamer better, and that means better for our readers - not for algorithms. You can help! Become a supporter of Eurogamer and you can view the site completely ad-free, as well as gaining exclusive access to articles, podcasts and conversations that will bring you closer to the team, the stories, and the games we all love. Subscriptions start at £3.99 / $4.99 per month.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (10)

More about Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

About the author

Tom Phillips

Tom Phillips

Deputy Editor  |  tomphillipsEG

Tom is Eurogamer's deputy editor. He writes lots of news, some of the puns and makes sure we put the accent on Pokémon.

Related

Ubisoft reportedly working on Immortals Fenyx Rising sequel, new Prince of Persia

And is planning a "massive" showcase this year.

47

Mass Effect director Casey Hudson developing "all-new science-fiction universe"

A fresh star.

21

George R. R. Martin insists, no, he didn't name Elden Ring's bosses after his initials

"I suspect that I have been giving characters names beginning with R and G and M since the start."

19

Ride Thomas the Tank Engine in Elden Ring

Tarnished wheels.

13

Sierra founders remaking Colossal Cave Adventure

Ken you believe it.

9

You may also enjoy...

Recommended | ElecHead review - a more than clever platformer

Bright spark.

23

Review | Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy review - breezy but unfocused action

All over the space.

100

Assassin's Creed Valhalla reveals a teasing autumn roadmap

Discovery Tour! Free updates! Spooky event!

22

Another secret method to kill Kraid has been discovered in Metroid Dread

Plus speedruns are even quicker.

6

Assassin's Creed: Valhalla romance options list, including The Siege of Paris romances, explained

A list of romance options, from one-off flings to stable relationships.

4

Supporters only

Premium only | Off Topic: The hidden world of running Segments

Stairs of Doom.

7

Premium only | Podcast: Sixteen Horses author and No Man's Sky writer Greg Buchanan

A thriller.

1

Premium only | Off-topic: In praise of praise

A complimentary experience.

2

Premium only | Off-Topic: The irresistible Australian Survivor

Golden good.

Premium only | Podcast: Meet the person putting wheelchairs in D&D

And highlighting Geralt's disability.

Comments (10)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store