Rocksteady's Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League delayed to  2023

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, the long-awaited next game from Batman Arkham developer Rocksteady, has been officially delayed until spring 2023.

The postponed launch comes as little surprise - few had expected both Suicide Squad and fellow Batman spin-off Gotham Knights to arrive in the same year.

Rocksteady boss Sefton Hill confirmed the delay this afternoon in a statement released via Twitter.

"We've made the difficult decision to delay Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League to spring 2023," Hill wrote. "I know a delay is frustrating but that time is going into making the best game we can. I look forward to bringing the chaos to Metropolis together. Thanks for your patience."

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League was first announced back in August 2021 for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, following years of speculation as to Rocksteady's next project.

The game will be an open-world co-op game (and a continuation of Rocksteady's Batman: Arkham Universe) for up to four players. You play as Harley Quinn, Captain Boomerang, Deadshot and King Shark, on a mission in Metropolis to defeat brainwashed members of the Justice League.

Gotham Knights, meanwhile, is a non Arkham-verse title set after the supposed death of Batman. Developed by the Batman: Arkham Oranges studio WB Games Montreal, it features an original story where you play as Nightwing, Batgirl, Robin and Red Hood. That's out on 25th October.