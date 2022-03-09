Lego Princess Peach set briefly appears online ahead of tomorrow's Mario Day

Alongside New Super Mario Bros. Wii characters.

News by Matt Wales, Reporter
Updated on 9 March 2022

Tomorrow, 10th March, sees the return of Nintendo's officially recognised annual Mario Day (Mar10, if it helps) and, among the usual festivities, it looks like Lego is preparing to unveil a brand-new set in its Lego Mario range, this one themed around Princess Peach.

In truth, the existence of the set is in little doubt at this point; a bunch of pictures showing off a new Lego-fied Princess Peach and friends briefly appeared on Lego's official instagram page earlier today (as reported by JaysBrickBlog) before quickly being yanked back into hiding.

Princess Peach's arrival as an digitally enhanced Lego Super Mario character - complete with blinking eyes and chest display - follows Luigi's debut last October. And like Luigi, who joined the gang alongside a threesome of interactive play sets spookily inspired by Luigi's Mansion, Peach will apparently launch alongside a thematically appropriate play set of Peach's Castle.

lego_princess_peaches_and_boomerang_bro
Lego Princess Peach and Boomerang Bro friend, as leaked on Lego's own Instagram page.

As pictured in Lego's leak, the castle itself comes complete with all the usual turrets, drawbridges, and wildly egotistical stained glass windows you'd expect from Peach. Additionally, Lego's premature reveal also unveiled a number of new characters inspired by New Super Mario Bros. Wii: Ludwig Von Koopa, Spike, a Boomerang Bro, and a yellow Toad.

lego_princess_peaches_castle_set
And Lego's Princess Peach castle set in all its jaunty glory.

There's no mention of the new sets on Lego's Mario Day 2022 webpage, but I shall update thos story with confirmation and pricing just as soon as Lego is ready to do its official reveal.

