Capcom announces Exoprimal, a new squad-based multiplayer game with dinosaurs

Not Dino Crisis.

News by Tom Phillips, Deputy Editor
Updated on 9 March 2022

Capcom is developing a new game where you fight dinosaurs while wearing mech suits. It's called Exoprimal, not Dino Crisis, and will launch for PC, PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S in 2023.

The game - dubbed a new IP - was revealed during tonight's PlayStation State of Play broadcast.

We saw a stegosaurus, a T-Rex and more - hundreds of dinosaurs spilling out of portals into a futuristic city centre. Facing off against them were humans wearing mech suits, and it all looked a bit like Anthem.

A subsequent Capcom blog post provided more detail: namely, that this is a five-versus-five multiplayer game where you fight dinosaurs, and only one team of humans survives.

"In the near future, strange occurrences are threatening humanity's existence," Capcom wrote. "Vortexes are opening in the sky, flooding cities with deadly creatures from the prehistoric era.

"As raptors cascade from above and Tyrannosaurus Rexes stomp through the streets, it's up to squads of five brave Exofighters in mechanised combat armour, known as Exosuits, to fight back against the dinosaurs who threaten to push humanity toward extinction."

