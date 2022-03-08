Elden Ring speedrunner finishes without dying in just 2.5 hours

You've got torrent before you can walk.

News by Ed Nightingale, News reporter
Updated on 8 March 2022

A speedrunner has managed to complete Elden Ring without dying in just two and a half hours.

Many players are taking their time to explore the Lands Between in full, delving into every nook, cranny and catacomb, battling every boss, and gathering runes to ensure they're as strong as possible.

But not niko bellic, who managed a no death speedrun in just two hours and 35 minutes.

Naturally, that means plenty of speeding around on Torrent and skipping non-essential bosses.

And just like with Breath of the Wild - where speedrunners found creative ways to reach Ganon as quickly as possible - there's no doubt that niko bellic's time will be beaten soon enough as new routes and tricks are discovered.

You can check out the run for yourself, though it's full of spoilers - of course.

And if you're looking to get through Elden Ring yourself as quickly as possible, don't forget to check out our Elden Ring guides - newcomers can start with our beginner's guide.

