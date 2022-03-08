Gran Turismo 7's multiplayer has a bit of a problem right now

BoP until you drop. 

News by Martin Robinson, Editor-in-chief
Updated on 8 March 2022

The first numbered Gran Turismo game in over eight years has brought with many beloved features that have been missing for a while, with the headline being the return of proper car customization. Being able to spec out a humble Toyota Aqua until it's race ready is a fun experience, but there's one problem - it's kind of ruining the multiplayer experience at the moment.

Gran Turismo 7's online offering is near identical to that seen in the multiplayer-focussed Gran Turismo Sport - hence the multiplayer mode being called simply Sport - in that there are daily races that rotate in and out with various requirements. Previously, these races were typically subject to a Balance of Performance, or BoP - a term borrowed from real-life GT racing that operates along similar lines, with the game ensuring all cars entered have a similar performance to ensure close racing.

Gran Turismo 7 - Digital Foundry's dynamic head-to-head across three renditions of PlayStation hardware.

Since Gran Turismo 7's launch, though, the only races available require players to tune their car to set guidelines - putting the onus on the player to tune their car to hit certain limits such as the 147bhp and 1000kg limit on one of today's daily races at the High Speed Ring.

It's a somewhat tricky business, though, even for someone who pretends to understand how a car works like myself - there are many different ways to hit those restrictions, and not all of them are as efficient as each other leading to a big disparity in performance in online races. And that's before you account for the sizeable number who turn up to these races in a stock car and get left for dead at the startline.

Perhaps it's an intended quirk of Gran Turismo 7's retooled multiplayer, and I'll admit there's a part of me that enjoys being forced to tinker under the hood of a Toyota Aqua to seek all potential gains. It's not exactly beginner friendly, though, and in the early days of Gran Turismo 7's life a more open-armed approach that had players all starting with the same performance would surely be a smart idea, even if it was just in one of the daily races.

1
Yes it's frustrating having to fiddle around so much to be competitive - but also hey, look at this mad Aqua I've got!

Right now, getting a front-running car in Gran Turismo 7's multiplayer is as tricky and involved a thing as in something like iRacing - and at least there you've the option to magpie set-ups from more educated sorts on services like Craig's Setup Shop.

Here's hoping Polyphony Digital moves quickly to put some more beginner friendly racing in place in its Sport mode - because as much as I appreciate tweaking my race ready Toyota Aqua, I'd certainly appreciate something a little more approachable right now.

Gran Turismo 7 came out last Friday, and is by all accounts a good time. Well it is in mine anyway, and despite a few issues here and there I had plenty of nice things to say in Eurogamer's Gran Turismo 7 review.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (8)

More about Gran Turismo 7

About the author

Martin Robinson

Martin Robinson

Editor-in-chief

Martin is Eurogamer's editor-in-chief. He has a Gradius 2 arcade board and likes to play racing games with special boots and gloves on.

Related

Gran Turismo 7's new microtransactions are pretty grim

Grand theft auto.

173

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is adding 48 newly remastered classic courses as paid DLC

First eight tracks arriving this March.

66

GTA6 "active development" now "well underway", Rockstar says

Vice to know.

57

Gran Turismo 7 is set to get some groundbreaking AI

Introducing Gran Turismo Sophy.

54

Gran Turismo developer teasing "breakthrough" collaboration with Sony AI

Full details coming Wednesday.

47

You may also enjoy...

Forza Horizon 5 best cars: Our best drift, dirt, S2 class, S1 class, A class and cross country car recommendations

Your vehicles of choice for single-player and multiplayer.

2

Review | Exo One review - not quite out-of-this-world enough

Star for the course.

28

Forza Horizon 5 has more than 10 million players

Biggest first week in Xbox and Game Pass history.

84

Feature | The big Gran Turismo 7 interview

How Kazunori Yamauchi wants to preserve 150 years of car culture in a single game.

64

Chocobo Racing is about to get an unlikely sequel

Coming to Nintendo Switch in 2022. .

2

Supporters only

Premium only | Off-Topic: The irresistible Australian Survivor

Golden good.

Premium only | Podcast: Meet the person putting wheelchairs in D&D

And highlighting Geralt's disability.

Premium only | Off Topic: Stargazing on Second Avenue

"You should be in SCHOOLS."

Supporters only | Letter from the editor: The trouble with review season

Time crisis.

5

Premium only | Off-Topic: The travel show magic of Footy Scran

Authentic bangers.

1

Comments (8)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store