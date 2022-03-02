Elden Ring patch fixes PS5 save bug

A fresh patch for Elden Ring has fixed the game's PlayStation 5 save bug.

Update 1.02.2 is live for PC and PS5 now, and sorts an issue where game progress was not always saved on PS5 if the console crashed, or if you pulled the plug while in Rest Mode.

Elden Ring publisher Bandai Namco had previously told players to ensure they saved their games "manually by exiting the game regularly", and by "opening the system menu using the Option button and selecting 'Quit Game'."

On PC, the patch fixes an issue where a graphics card was not being used, which resulted in slow performance. Other bugs, including an issue with the Fire Giant which caused a crash, have also been addressed.

Last week, Eurogamer awarded Elden Ring a rare Essential accolade, after playing the game on PlayStation 5. "Grandiose, mysterious, but now a touch more welcoming, Elden Ring tweaks the FromSoft formula to open up its world," Aoife wrote in Eurogamer's Elden Ring review.

Digital Foundry has criticised the game's PC version, however. "Elden Ring's PC performance simply isn't good enough," our Alex Battaglia wrote. "Intrusive stuttering problems must be addressed.

"There are no easy solutions to fixing Elden Ring performance on PC, certainly not on the user side - it's down to the developer to step in and address the core problems."

