Elden Ring now ready for pre-load on all platforms

There is not much longer to wait until Elden Ring finally releases, and those who want to jump into the Lands Between as soon as is humanly possible can now pre-load digital copies of the game.

Yes, the powers that be at Elden Ring have officially given everyone, regardless of location and platform, the green light for download go. Those looking for Elden Ring's download file sizes can check out our guide here.

Eurogamer's review for Elden Ring is now live, and it sounds like this is not a game to be missed.

Pre-loading for #ELDENRING is available now on all release platforms. — ELDEN RING (@ELDENRING) February 23, 2022

Eurogamer's Aoife has labeled Elden Ring as 'Essential', saying: "Elden Ring remains a glorious game, one that established fans are going to savour for some time to come, and one that may just welcome new fans into the FromSoft fold".

"Sumptuous visual design, dark and detailed lore and a vast-but-intricate open world are reason enough to venture out into the Lands Between". "Add to that FromSoftware's unforgiving and unforgettable gameplay loop and this is something truly special".

Elden Ring has famously won the award for "Most Anticipated Game" at The Game Awards two years in a row. Now, however, this anticipation is nearly at its end.

Arise now, ye Tarnished. Our time is near.