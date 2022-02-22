Here's one last look at Elden Ring before it's released

A new trailer for Elden Ring has been released ahead of the game's launch.

It offers a final look at the Lands Between ahead of Friday's release, including a glimpse at new environments and bosses.

To reiterate on last week, Elden Ring spoilers are out in the wild from players who have got their tarnished hands on the game early. Be warned!

You can expect our review of the game later this week.

In the meantime, enjoy this latest epic footage of what's shaping up to be From Software's best game yet.

Elden Ring is due out on Friday 25th February across PlayStation and Xbox consoles, and PC via Steam). A free upgrade is available for PS5 players who purchase the PS4 version, while on Xbox Smart Delivery is supported for players across Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.