2K reportedly making Lego football and racing games

Brick shot.

News by Tom Phillips, Deputy Editor
Updated on 22 February 2022

2K Games is developing a range of sports-based Lego titles, according to a new report.

First up will be a football game developed by Sackboy: A Big Adventure studio Sumo Digital, VGC reported, for launch alongside the World Cup this November.

An open-world racing game will follow next year, developed by WWE 2K22 outfit Visual Concepts. A third sports title is also planned.

Lego's next big game release is Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, which arrives in April after various delays. It is developed by TT Games, the British studio which develops Lego games themed around licensed properties.

Various Lego titles not developed by TT Games have released over the years - for example Legends of Chima Online, developed by Batman Arkham Oranges studio WB Games Montreal, and Lego Minifigures Online, developed by Funcom.

Still, today's report notes that 2K's deal is another step away from TT Games' virtual monopoly on Lego titles.

In January, a report detailed a culture of crunch at TT Games, amidst a spate of recent staff departures.

