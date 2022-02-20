Call of Duty Warzone cheaters will have to face God Mode opponents in this latest anti-cheat initiative

"While anti-cheat is not a magic bullet, this is a battle we're committed to fighting."

News by Vikki Blake, Contributor
Updated on 20 February 2022

Call of Duty Warzone will now give all PC players God Mode if it detects a cheating player in the lobby.

As detailed in a new post on the game's official blog, the anti-cheat team had been testing a mitigation technique called "Damage Shield", which disables the cheater's ability to inflict critical damage on other players - and now it's been globally deployed.

"This mitigation leaves the cheater vulnerable to real players and allows #TeamRICOCHET to collect information about a cheater's system," the post explains. "We track these encounters to ensure there is no possibility for the game to apply a Damage Shield randomly or by accident, no matter the skill level.

"To be clear, we will never interfere in gunfights between law-abiding community members."

Adding that there are other mitigations "live and in development", the team believes there has been a decline in cheating reporting, although it acknowledges that "the work is never done".

"As time has progressed cheat developers have looked for new ways to try to exploit the game," the post adds.

"Some have succeeded, many have not. While a recent rise in cheating is not at the level it was during Verdansk, according to our data, any increase is frustrating. Our team is constantly monitoring and will continue every effort to prevent and combat this wherever possible. This back and forth is expected, and while anti-cheat is not a magic bullet, this is a battle we're committed to fighting."

Season 2 of Warzone Pacific and Vanguard is almost here - and with it, an array of new map locations and field upgrades, as well as new modes and events in Warzone.

For everything you need to know about Warzone Season 2 including its release time, we've got you covered.

