All Destiny 2 players will get a Power buff in preparation for The Witch Queen expansion

Good news, lapsed Guardians - from Tuesday 22nd February, all Destiny 2 players will see their Power floor lifted to 1350.

The uplift comes in anticipation of the sci-fi shooter's upcoming expansion, The Witch Queen, which drops that same day.

"Even if you've taken a break from Destiny 2, we'll be bumping up the power of your gear to get you straight into the Witch Queen campaign on Tuesday," tweeted senior community manager, Dylan Gafner, over the weekend.

"Any player who signs in will be at appropriate Power levels to start the Witch Queen campaign, even if they've taken a recent break from the game."

Friends, help blast this far and wide during our final weekend before launch.



Even if you?ve taken a break from Destiny 2, we?ll be bumping up the power of your gear to get your straight in to the Witch Queen campaign on Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/TqQezEN3Sa — dmg04 (@A_dmg04) February 20, 2022

Gafner dropped another hint ahead of the expansion's arrival, too.

"Recommendation: Throw your favourite weapons in the Vault or on your main character before launch," he said. "On launch day, API will be offline for a while, limiting the ability to transfer items via Companion App or other 3rd Party Apps."

Destiny 2's premium expansion, The Witch Queen, will go live on Tuesday, 22nd February.

ICYMI, Sony recently announced it will buy Destiny maker Bungie for $3.6bn, and insisted that The Destiny franchise and other future games from Bungie will remain multiplatform.

Following the deal's completion, Bungie will be a part of Sony Worldwide Studios which can "self-publish and reach players wherever they choose to play".