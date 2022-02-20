All Destiny 2 players will get a Power buff in preparation for The Witch Queen expansion

"...even if they've taken a recent break from the game."

News by Vikki Blake, Contributor
Updated on 20 February 2022

Good news, lapsed Guardians - from Tuesday 22nd February, all Destiny 2 players will see their Power floor lifted to 1350.

The uplift comes in anticipation of the sci-fi shooter's upcoming expansion, The Witch Queen, which drops that same day.

"Even if you've taken a break from Destiny 2, we'll be bumping up the power of your gear to get you straight into the Witch Queen campaign on Tuesday," tweeted senior community manager, Dylan Gafner, over the weekend.

"Any player who signs in will be at appropriate Power levels to start the Witch Queen campaign, even if they've taken a recent break from the game."

Gafner dropped another hint ahead of the expansion's arrival, too.

"Recommendation: Throw your favourite weapons in the Vault or on your main character before launch," he said. "On launch day, API will be offline for a while, limiting the ability to transfer items via Companion App or other 3rd Party Apps."

Destiny 2's premium expansion, The Witch Queen, will go live on Tuesday, 22nd February.

ICYMI, Sony recently announced it will buy Destiny maker Bungie for $3.6bn, and insisted that The Destiny franchise and other future games from Bungie will remain multiplatform.

Following the deal's completion, Bungie will be a part of Sony Worldwide Studios which can "self-publish and reach players wherever they choose to play".

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (0)

More about Destiny 2

About the author

Vikki Blake

Vikki Blake

Contributor  |  _vixx

When​ ​her friends​ ​were falling in love with soap stars, Vikki was falling in love with​ ​video games. She's a survival horror survivalist​ ​with a penchant for​ ​Yorkshire Tea, men dressed up as doctors and sweary words. She struggles to juggle a fair-to-middling Destiny/Halo addiction​ ​and her kill/death ratio is terrible.

Related

Digital Foundry | PowerSlave Exhumed is one of the best retro remasters ever made

A classic 90s shooter that's still got it today.

48

Starfield will have a "NASA-Punk" aesthetic

"The art team could instantly take those two words and make them work."

26

Dead Island 2 is still in "active development" and may be out in 2023

"It's been in development for probably ten years or so."

22

Final Fantasy 14 producer says "No NFTs in FF14, so don't worry"

"We do not have any intentions to incorporate that into the game."

12

Final Fantasy 14 brings back free trials from next week

You can give it a whirl yourself from 22nd February.

8

You may also enjoy...

Video | Play Star Wars: Dark Forces in VR thanks to this stellar new fan remake

The demo is a real Katarn-up for the books.

Here's a new lengthy gameplay trailer of Elden Ring

"Come and learn what awaits you on the path of grace."

1

Rumour suggests a new Fire Emblem game has "nearly finished development"

​​"Will it be an October 2022 release or an early 2023 release?"

5

Here's what's coming in Rainbow Six Siege Year 7 Season 1, Demon Veil

Expect a new map, new modes, and a brand-new Operator, too.

Feature | Souls Week: As the Elden Ring subreddit reaches its endgame, let's revisit the whole wild ride

Fake lore and order.

2

Supporters only

Premium only | Off Topic: Zen motoring

Or why I love Ogmios' brand of driving.

Premium only | Off-Topic: Wisdom from the wings of a theatre

"We're doing it for us."

4

Premium only | Talking video with Eurogamer's Aoife Wilson in the Podcast

Action!

Premium only | Off Topic: High spirits: the most precarious of cinematic genres

Would you like to swing on a star?

4

Supporters only | Letter from the editor: Hi, I'm new at this

Why I love Eurogamer, and how I hope not to screw it up.

14

Comments (0)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store