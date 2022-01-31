CD Projekt Red to release new standalone Gwent game sometime this year

Witcher sounds good to us.

News by Tom Phillips, Deputy Editor
Updated on 31 January 2022

Cyberpunk 2077 developer CD Projekt Red is aiming to release a new standalone Gwent title at some point in 2022.

It is being designed as a single-player experience, CD Projekt told IGN, rather than having a focus on competitive multiplayer.

Artwork shown for upcoming cards includes images of The Barbarian, Living Fire, Fire Elemental and The Golden Nekker - a creature which also serves as CD Projekt's internal codename for the project.

The existence of the project was previously known, but its plan for a release this year will be welcome news for fans of The Witcher's card-battling mini-game.

CD Projekt Red already has a busy 2022, with the long-awaited releases of both Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3 versions for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. After numerous delays, there are no firm release dates for either of those at the moment.

