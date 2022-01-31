CD Projekt Red to release new standalone Gwent game sometime this year

Cyberpunk 2077 developer CD Projekt Red is aiming to release a new standalone Gwent title at some point in 2022.

It is being designed as a single-player experience, CD Projekt told IGN, rather than having a focus on competitive multiplayer.

Artwork shown for upcoming cards includes images of The Barbarian, Living Fire, Fire Elemental and The Golden Nekker - a creature which also serves as CD Projekt's internal codename for the project.

The existence of the project was previously known, but its plan for a release this year will be welcome news for fans of The Witcher's card-battling mini-game.

CD Projekt Red already has a busy 2022, with the long-awaited releases of both Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3 versions for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. After numerous delays, there are no firm release dates for either of those at the moment.