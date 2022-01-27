Amazon announces free Prime Gaming games for February

Plus exclusives for its MMO Lost Ark.

News by Ed Nightingale, News reporter
Updated on 27 January 2022

Amazon has announced its Prime Gaming offerings for February.

Its own free-to-play MMO action RPG Lost Ark is due out on 11th February, and Prime members can get exclusive in-game items.

Five games will also be available to download for free.

There's Paradox's space strategy game Stellaris; bleak survival game Ashwalkers; turn-based city builder As Far As The Eye; rhythm zombie shooter Double Kick Heroes; and football game Golazo! Soccer League.

These five games will be available from 1st February.

Also, throughout the month, exclusive content will be available for a whole host of games, including Rainbow Six Extraction, FIFA 22, Blankos Block Party, and Lords Mobile.

Further content will be available for New World, Apex Legends, Battlefield 2042, Fall Guys and more.

For all the details, check out the Amazon Prime Gaming blog.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (10)

More about Lost Ark

About the author

Ed Nightingale

Ed Nightingale

News reporter

Ed is Reporter at Eurogamer, with an interest in streaming, people and communities, and giving a voice to marginalised people.

Related

Atari releasing giftable "surprise" NFT lootboxes to celebrate 50th anniversary

Happy birthday?

50

Microsoft is changing how it runs Xbox Live Gold and Game Pass subscriptions

Following investigation by UK regulator.

46

Previously-unseen Star Wars 1313 Boba Fett gameplay surfaces

This is the way.

32

PlayStation's London Studio working on PS5 online game

"We can't wait to show the world."

22

Unpacking clone maker sorry for "lack of research" after ripping off game

"We apologise."

14

You may also enjoy...

Sony reportedly cuts back PlayStation 5 production again due to chip shortage

Place your chips anywhere.

72

Digital Foundry | DF Direct Weekly takes on Cerny's new PS5 video and the terrific Xbox Museum

Plus: is it really the end for FPS Boost?

17

PS5 the fastest-selling PlayStation console in UK history with over 1m sold

Got one?

65

Epic launches appeal against Apple court ruling

Core principles.

52

Feature | Sexism and harassment in the games industry isn't just about big names: the entire culture must change

From someone who's experienced it.

Supporters only

Supporters only | Letter from the editor: Hi, I'm new at this

Why I love Eurogamer, and how I hope not to screw it up.

14

Premium only | Off Topic: Ellen Raskin's picture books are as rich as her novels

They're just harder to come by.

Premium only | Laughing with Dan Marshall and Ben Ward in The Eurogamer Podcast

Let's have a wonderful time gentleman, please!

Premium only | Off Topic: A Tokyo climbing wall like no other

Gripping.

1

Premium only | Off Topic: Is there a more cinematic space than the elevator?

Ding!

3

Comments (10)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store