Fall Guys is getting its own Monopoly board with obstacles to yeet players

Boisterous bean battle royale Fall Guys is getting its own Monopoly set.

Developer Mediatonic has teamed up with Monopoly maker Hasbro to mash-up the two games into... something. Images released today show the traditional game board with plastic obstacles attached.

Announcing the set, Fall Guys' typically excitable Twitter account confirmed these obstacles can be used to "ACTUALLY YEET other players" as part of the game.

Monopoly's four normal corner squares are there, with location squares in-between. But the images show you'll also collect currency and Crowns as you travel the board.

"In this exciting edition of the Monopoly game, players buy up as many Rounds as they can," Amazon's product description reads. "The more Rounds they own, the more Kudos they can collect.

link (US available now, rest of the world soon?? : https://t.co/01s7CzMRb7 pic.twitter.com/gVziFzhETN — Fall Guys (Not Santa) ? (@FallGuysGame) January 24, 2022

"Players move around the board as a Fall Guys character token, performing wild actions such as jumping, grabbing, and falling to victory! Besides dodging the 3D obstacles, players collect valuable Crowns when passing Go, and roll the Knockout die to change gameplay."

Monopoly's Fall Guys Edition is available now in the US, and will come to the rest of the world "soon".

Meanwhile, there's still no word on Fall Guys' long-awaited Switch and Xbox versions.