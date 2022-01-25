Fall Guys is getting its own Monopoly board with obstacles to yeet players

Crowning achievement.

News by Tom Phillips, Deputy Editor
Updated on 25 January 2022

Boisterous bean battle royale Fall Guys is getting its own Monopoly set.

Developer Mediatonic has teamed up with Monopoly maker Hasbro to mash-up the two games into... something. Images released today show the traditional game board with plastic obstacles attached.

Announcing the set, Fall Guys' typically excitable Twitter account confirmed these obstacles can be used to "ACTUALLY YEET other players" as part of the game.

Monopoly's four normal corner squares are there, with location squares in-between. But the images show you'll also collect currency and Crowns as you travel the board.

"In this exciting edition of the Monopoly game, players buy up as many Rounds as they can," Amazon's product description reads. "The more Rounds they own, the more Kudos they can collect.

"Players move around the board as a Fall Guys character token, performing wild actions such as jumping, grabbing, and falling to victory! Besides dodging the 3D obstacles, players collect valuable Crowns when passing Go, and roll the Knockout die to change gameplay."

Monopoly's Fall Guys Edition is available now in the US, and will come to the rest of the world "soon".

Meanwhile, there's still no word on Fall Guys' long-awaited Switch and Xbox versions.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (0)

More about Fall Guys

About the author

Tom Phillips

Tom Phillips

Deputy Editor  |  tomphillipsEG

Tom is Eurogamer's deputy editor. He writes lots of news, some of the puns and makes sure we put the accent on Pokémon.

Related

My Friend Peppa Pig gets the next-gen upgrade it deserves

Chatter, chatter, chatter!

33

Xbox's brilliant live quiz game 1 vs. 100 "definitely" making a comeback says report

Last seen in 2010 and sorely missed.

20

Mario Party Superstars mini-game features special warning on how to "avoid irritation to your skin"

After N64 original caused "second-degree burn".

16

Mario Party Superstars overview trailer shows off classic boards and minigames

Ahead of this month's Switch launch.

10

The Jackbox Party Pack 8 is out next month

The latest instalment features five "incredible" new party games.

7

You may also enjoy...

Fall Guys' sixth season is the festival-themed Party Spectacular and it starts next week

Ghost of Tsushima and Sackboy cameos included.

5

Mario Party Superstars mini-game features special warning on how to "avoid irritation to your skin"

After N64 original caused "second-degree burn".

16

Fall Guys has a Guinness World Record for being the most downloaded PlayStation Plus game ever

But I get up again.

23

Evercade VS home console announced

For the four players.

35

Digital Foundry | Best gaming headset 2020 for PC, PS4, Xbox One and Switch

The best wired and wireless gaming headsets.

Supporters only

Premium only | Off Topic: Ellen Raskin's picture books are as rich as her novels

They're just harder to come by.

Premium only | Laughing with Dan Marshall and Ben Ward in The Eurogamer Podcast

Let's have a wonderful time gentleman, please!

Premium only | Off Topic: A Tokyo climbing wall like no other

Gripping.

1

Premium only | Off Topic: Is there a more cinematic space than the elevator?

Ding!

3

Premium only | The Eurogamer Podcast: unpacking Unpacking with creator Wren Brier

Thinking outside of the box.

Comments (0)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store