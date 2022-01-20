Pokémon Go disables trading after major bug found

Lucky for some.

News by Tom Phillips, Deputy Editor
Updated on 20 January 2022

Pokémon Go has disabled the ability for all players to trade creatures with one another, following the discovery of a major bug last night.

Around 11pm UK time yesterday evening, a user on top Pokémon Go reddit The Silph Road reported having traded 100 Pokémon with a friend, with all of them turning into Lucky Pokémon.

(Lucky Pokémon have a higher base stats tier and are easier to power up, and are coveted among hardcore players.)

An hour later, Pokémon Go developer Niantic announced it had pulled the game's trading system worldwide while it "investigated an issue". It's now 12 hours later, and no further updates have been issued since.

The issue here appears to be that the player traded Pokémon with a Lucky Friend - a temporary status two players can achieve through regular in-game interactions which guarantees the next Pokémon those players trade will be Lucky.

However, rather than the status disappearing after the first trade was completed, the two players retained their Lucky status - meaning further trades also resulted in guaranteed Lucky creatures. More than 100 of them, in fact:

For now, players are waiting for further updates - though there's a few comments from some fans once again surprised by the speed Niantic can act when a bug that is favourable to players is found.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (0)

More about Pokémon Go

About the author

Tom Phillips

Tom Phillips

Deputy Editor  |  tomphillipsEG

Tom is Eurogamer's deputy editor. He writes lots of news, some of the puns and makes sure we put the accent on Pokémon.

Related

Sony stock value plummets $20bn following word of Microsoft Activision Blizzard deal

Share play.

199

Sony says it expects Microsoft to "ensure Activision games are multiplatform"

PlayStation reacts to publisher's buyout.

98

Activision Blizzard boss mulled buyout of Kotaku and PC Gamer - report

In order to "change the public narrative".

52

Activision Blizzard staff react to Microsoft buyout news

No one expects the Microsoft Acquisition.

45

Logan Paul denies faking $3.5m Pokémon card scandal for clicks

"It was a sad day."

42

You may also enjoy...

Sony reportedly cuts back PlayStation 5 production again due to chip shortage

Place your chips anywhere.

72

Digital Foundry | DF Direct Weekly takes on Cerny's new PS5 video and the terrific Xbox Museum

Plus: is it really the end for FPS Boost?

17

PS5 the fastest-selling PlayStation console in UK history with over 1m sold

Got one?

65

Epic launches appeal against Apple court ruling

Core principles.

52

Feature | Sexism and harassment in the games industry isn't just about big names: the entire culture must change

From someone who's experienced it.

Supporters only

Premium only | Off Topic: A Tokyo climbing wall like no other

Gripping.

1

Premium only | Off Topic: Is there a more cinematic space than the elevator?

Ding!

3

Premium only | The Eurogamer Podcast: unpacking Unpacking with creator Wren Brier

Thinking outside of the box.

Premium only | Off Topic: Hedra's astonishing page layouts revel in their giddy sense of invention

5x7.

1

Premium only | The Eurogamer Podcast: a final sit-down with departing Editor Oli Welsh

Essential.

4

Comments (0)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store