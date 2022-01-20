Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga finally has a release date

May the force be with April 5th.

News by Tom Phillips, Deputy Editor
Updated on 20 January 2022

A long time ago, we first heard word of Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - then due in 2020. Now, at last, it has a final release date: Tuesday 5th April, 2022.

As you'd expect, this game adapts the entire nine film Skywalker Saga - yes, sadly, even Rise of Skywalker.

From the off, you can dip into different films and relive the trilogy of trilogies as you please - with additional planets to explore in free-roam mode as you progress further.

Today's trailer shows some of why this game has taken so long - it is notably more ambitious than previous Lego games (which, of course, have adapted the majority of all this before).

There's space-based exploration in starships, there's open world planet adventuring with sidequests and, of course, there are a lot of blocks to smash.

Over 300 characters are included, from Gonk droids to Jabba the Hutt. You can also upgrade characters to make them more powerful.

One last bit for long-term Lego fans: a setting in the game's main menu lets you replace the re-recorded voice lines with the series' classic mumbling. Mmm!

More about Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Tom Phillips

Tom Phillips

Deputy Editor  |  tomphillipsEG

Tom is Eurogamer's deputy editor. He writes lots of news, some of the puns and makes sure we put the accent on Pokémon.

Premium only | Off Topic: A Tokyo climbing wall like no other

Gripping.

1

Premium only | Off Topic: Is there a more cinematic space than the elevator?

Ding!

3

Premium only | The Eurogamer Podcast: unpacking Unpacking with creator Wren Brier

Thinking outside of the box.

Premium only | Off Topic: Hedra's astonishing page layouts revel in their giddy sense of invention

5x7.

1

Premium only | The Eurogamer Podcast: a final sit-down with departing Editor Oli Welsh

Essential.

4

