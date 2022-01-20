Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga finally has a release date

A long time ago, we first heard word of Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - then due in 2020. Now, at last, it has a final release date: Tuesday 5th April, 2022.

As you'd expect, this game adapts the entire nine film Skywalker Saga - yes, sadly, even Rise of Skywalker.

From the off, you can dip into different films and relive the trilogy of trilogies as you please - with additional planets to explore in free-roam mode as you progress further.

Today's trailer shows some of why this game has taken so long - it is notably more ambitious than previous Lego games (which, of course, have adapted the majority of all this before).

There's space-based exploration in starships, there's open world planet adventuring with sidequests and, of course, there are a lot of blocks to smash.

Over 300 characters are included, from Gonk droids to Jabba the Hutt. You can also upgrade characters to make them more powerful.

One last bit for long-term Lego fans: a setting in the game's main menu lets you replace the re-recorded voice lines with the series' classic mumbling. Mmm!