God of War hits a concurrent peak of almost 60,000 players on Steam in just 24 hours

And the numbers keep on climbing.

News by Vikki Blake, Contributor
Updated on 15 January 2022

In just 24 hours, Sony Santa Monica's God of War reboot has topped over 50,000 concurrent players on Steam.

According to SteamDB, the concurrent player count continues to climb since the game was released yesterday and at the time of writing, the record stands at 57,764 simultaneous players - not bad for an entirely single-player experience. In fact, in the 20 minutes since I started writing this article, the concurrent peak has increased four - no, wait, five now - times.

As Matt summarised for us yesterday, God of War is the third first-party PlayStation game to launch for PC so far - Horizon: Zero Dawn and Days Gone arrived last year, and the Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection is still to come. And the good news is Sony Santa Monica has done a cracking job managing the transition to PC, with Digital Foundry calling the port "simply sensational" in its recent analysis.

However, God of War's creative director Cory Barlog recently said he had "no idea" if the arrival of God of War on PC might mean its upcoming sequel - Ragnarok - would make the jump from PlayStation in a more timely fashion.

"Right now, we're taking it one game at a time, kind of looking at each one and determining, 'Okay, is this the best thing?'", he explained. "And we'll gauge how it does. Do people enjoy it? Did we do it right? Is there anything we did wrong? What can we do better in the future if we do this again? But at the end of the day, ultimately, it's Sony's decision."

ICYMI, Valve once again hit an all-new concurrent user peak record, topping 28 million users last weekend.

It's the latest in a long line of record-breaking stats for Valve, which first saw the number of concurrent users climb at the start of the pandemic in 2020. The all-time peak now sits at 28,230,853 concurrent players.

