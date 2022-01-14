Techland gives "guarantee" Dying Light 2 will get at least five years of post-launch DLC

With Dying Light 2's long-awaited release looming, developer Techland has spoken up about its post-launch content plans, giving players its "guarantee" it'll continue supporting the game for at least five years after its arrival.

Many would argue it was the original Dying Light's extensive programme of post-launch content that proved the greatest contributor to its enormous success - Techland is still supporting the game with a mixture of paid and free content some seven years after its initial release - and the studio looks set to follow the same long-tail formula for its imminent sequel.

"Want to know what will happen AFTER the premiere?", the developer wrote in Tweet posted earlier today. "We guarantee to expand the world of Dying Light 2: Stay Human for at least five years post-launch with new stories, locations, in-game events, and all the fun stuff you love!". An image accompanying the announcement adds the promise of new in-game items too.

It has, of course, been a busy few days for Dying Light 2, with Techland starting the week claiming players would likely need "at least 500 hours" to fully complete its parkour-infused open-world zombie sequel - before rapidly revising that figure downward following pushback from fans. It also shared a brisk first look at the game's co-op mode during the final instalment of its pre-launch livestream series, alongside an even briefer console gameplay comparison video, featuring footage from PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One X, and Xbox Series X.

Dying Light 2 finally launches next month, on 4th February, following an rather tumultuous development - one that has seen multiple delays, as well as high-profile staff departures, and numerous reports of mismanagement at Techland. Despite those setbacks, early impressions suggest the studio's ambitions have paid off; Eurogamer's Martin Robinson was left impressed when he played the early stages of the game at the tail-end of last year.