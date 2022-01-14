Techland gives "guarantee" Dying Light 2 will get at least five years of post-launch DLC

Including new items, locations, events, and more.

News by Matt Wales, Reporter
Updated on 14 January 2022

With Dying Light 2's long-awaited release looming, developer Techland has spoken up about its post-launch content plans, giving players its "guarantee" it'll continue supporting the game for at least five years after its arrival.

Many would argue it was the original Dying Light's extensive programme of post-launch content that proved the greatest contributor to its enormous success - Techland is still supporting the game with a mixture of paid and free content some seven years after its initial release - and the studio looks set to follow the same long-tail formula for its imminent sequel.

"Want to know what will happen AFTER the premiere?", the developer wrote in Tweet posted earlier today. "We guarantee to expand the world of Dying Light 2: Stay Human for at least five years post-launch with new stories, locations, in-game events, and all the fun stuff you love!". An image accompanying the announcement adds the promise of new in-game items too.

Light 2 - First Impressions.

It has, of course, been a busy few days for Dying Light 2, with Techland starting the week claiming players would likely need "at least 500 hours" to fully complete its parkour-infused open-world zombie sequel - before rapidly revising that figure downward following pushback from fans. It also shared a brisk first look at the game's co-op mode during the final instalment of its pre-launch livestream series, alongside an even briefer console gameplay comparison video, featuring footage from PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One X, and Xbox Series X.

Dying Light 2 finally launches next month, on 4th February, following an rather tumultuous development - one that has seen multiple delays, as well as high-profile staff departures, and numerous reports of mismanagement at Techland. Despite those setbacks, early impressions suggest the studio's ambitions have paid off; Eurogamer's Martin Robinson was left impressed when he played the early stages of the game at the tail-end of last year.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (10)

More about Dying Light 2 Stay Human

About the author

Matt Wales

Matt Wales

Reporter

Matt Wales is a writer and gambolling summer child who won't even pretend to live a busily impressive life of dynamic go-getting for the purposes of this bio. He is the sole and founding member of the Birdo for President of Everything Society.

Related

Video game voice actor Troy Baker is now promoting NFTs

UPDATE: "The 'hate/create' part might have been a bit antagonistic…"

130

Digital Foundry | God of War on PC is a simply sensational port

What's improved over console and how to get the best optimised experience.

72

New Sega trademark and logo emerge for Sega NFT

And for a Sega Classics NFT Collection too.

29

Dev of upcoming Dune RTS went for "cartoonish" art style so looking at a desert planet for hours on end isn't boring

Shifting sands.

29

Deep Rock Galactic doubles player count to 10m

After less than two weeks on PlayStation Plus.

20

You may also enjoy...

Cory Barlog says Sony's own studios pushed to get PlayStation games on PC

"They were like, 'I'm tired of hearing all this. Fine, we'll do this.'"

2

Techland gives "guarantee" Dying Light 2 will get at least five years of post-launch DLC

Including new items, locations, events, and more.

10

Respawn reportedly working on single-player FPS with a focus on mobility and style

But it's not a Titanfall sequel.

10

New Sega trademark and logo emerge for Sega NFT

And for a Sega Classics NFT Collection too.

29

Video game voice actor Troy Baker is now promoting NFTs

UPDATE: "The 'hate/create' part might have been a bit antagonistic…"

130

Supporters only

Premium only | Off Topic: Is there a more cinematic space than the elevator?

Ding!

3

Premium only | The Eurogamer Podcast: unpacking Unpacking with creator Wren Brier

Thinking outside of the box.

Premium only | Off Topic: Hedra's astonishing page layouts revel in their giddy sense of invention

5x7.

1

Premium only | The Eurogamer Podcast: a final sit-down with departing Editor Oli Welsh

Essential.

4

Premium only | Off Topic: An end-of-the-year miracle!

More Marlow.

5

Comments (10)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store