Hitman Year 2 will include new map, roguelike mode

Full trilogy VR support next week, alongside Game Pass launch.

News by Tom Phillips, Deputy Editor
Updated on 13 January 2022

Hitman developer IO Interactive has pulled back the curtain on the trilogy's second year of content, which will include a brand new map and an intriguing new roguelike mode, Freelancer.

These additions - as well as some nice tweaks to the game's visuals, such as improved reflections and shadows via ray-tracing, Intel XeSS support and variable rate shading, are all free and on the way over the coming months.

But Year 2 kicks off sooner than all that - next week, on Thursday 20th January - with a flurry of other bits and pieces.

Beginning on the 20th, PC players will be able to play the entirety of the Hitman trilogy in VR, with two handed VR controller support letting you fist fight, throw projectiles and hold guns as you would if you were a merciless assassin in real life. Lovely!

20th January is also when the entire trilogy will be available via Xbox Game Pass for PC and console. It's also when Hitman 3 finally turns up on Steam as well.

Looking for something new to play? A boss rush-style mode named Elusive Target Arcade will also be added on the 20th, where you must complete multiple Elusive Target missions back to back without failing to unlock exclusive rewards. These remixes have added objectives and complications, and if you fail, you'll have to wait a day to try again.

Looking ahead to some of that further off content, Freelancer mode will see Agent 47 bunker down in a customisable safehouse and take on a string of roguelike missions across various locations. These will see our assassin friend take out a series of grunts, leading to a final mission with their leader. On the final, leader hit, you'll have limited intel on their identity. Hidden NPCs will also try and attack, or warn off your target.

Finally, the end of today's Year 2 update brought a quick glimpse at the game's new map. It's codenamed Rocky - and that's about all we know so far. Any of that take your fancy?

