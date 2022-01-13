Dying Light 2 showcases console comparison video and co-op gameplay

In final livestream before launch.

News by Matt Wales, Reporter
Updated on 13 January 2022

It's been a long and bumpy ride for Dying Light 2, but, a little under four years after its initial announcement, Techland's parkour-infused open-world zombie sequel is now just weeks away from release - and to celebrate the occasion, the developer has shown off co-op gameplay and a brief console comparisons video as part of its final Dying Light 2 pre-launch livestream series.

While most of the show was taken up with slightly laboured reminiscences of things past as launch looms (ie. the previous five livestream episodes), Techland did managed to squeeze in one notable bit of new gameplay in the form of a co-op sneak peek.

Co-op will enable up to four players to work through the game together from beginning to end, sharing undead slaughtering duties and story progression too. Friends can vote on key story decisions whenever narrative choices are presented as part of a co-op play-through - although the host will always get the final say on how things play out - and players will be able to take any items earned and character progress made back to their own games once a session ends.

Dying Light 2 Stay Human - Episode 6.

You can get a brief 30-second taste of Dying Light 2's co-operative action at the four-minute mark in the video above. And while you're there, you might want to skip ahead to the six-minute mark too, where you'll find an equally brisk console gameplay comparison across PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One X, and Xbox Series X.

Dying Light 2 looks nice enough on the previous-gen consoles featured to my eyes, but - given the unhelpfully shrunken gameplay videos Techland used in its showcase and my limited expertise in these matters - you'll almost certainly want to wait for Digital Foundry's final verdict.

Dying Light 2 - Official Gameplay Trailer.

And that's pretty much everything of note Techland's sixth and final livestream had to offer, besides a new trailer (above) consolidating various gameplay features we've seen before.

Happily, despite its rather tumultuous development - which has seen multiple delays, alongside high-profile staff departures, and numerous reports of mismanagement at Techland - Eurogamer's Martin Robinson was quite impressed with the opening hours of Dying Light 2 late last year. We'll finally know how the complete experience fares - be it 500 hours long or otherwise - when it launches for Xbox, PlayStation, PC, and Switch on 4th February.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (0)

More about Dying Light 2 Stay Human

About the author

Matt Wales

Matt Wales

Reporter

Matt Wales is a writer and gambolling summer child who won't even pretend to live a busily impressive life of dynamic go-getting for the purposes of this bio. He is the sole and founding member of the Birdo for President of Everything Society.

Related

Tom Holland says he's Nathan Drake because Sony left him a PS4 and a copy of Uncharted

Just conglomerate things.

48

Days Gone director discusses sequel ideas

"We have to be able to crawl before you can walk."

47

Guerrilla reveals Horizon Forbidden West's new factions

Aloy, bronze and aluminium.

39

It looks like Shadow Man: Remastered is coming to Xbox later this week

Despite no official release date.

29

Assassin's Creed: The Ezio Collection headed to Switch

Worth a stab.

22

You may also enjoy...

Recommended | ElecHead review - a more than clever platformer

Bright spark.

24

Review | Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy review - breezy but unfocused action

All over the space.

101

Assassin's Creed Valhalla reveals a teasing autumn roadmap

Discovery Tour! Free updates! Spooky event!

22

Another secret method to kill Kraid has been discovered in Metroid Dread

Plus speedruns are even quicker.

6

Assassin's Creed: Valhalla romance options list, including The Siege of Paris romances, explained

A list of romance options, from one-off flings to stable relationships.

4

Supporters only

Premium only | Off Topic: Is there a more cinematic space than the elevator?

Ding!

3

Premium only | The Eurogamer Podcast: unpacking Unpacking with creator Wren Brier

Thinking outside of the box.

Premium only | Off Topic: Hedra's astonishing page layouts revel in their giddy sense of invention

5x7.

1

Premium only | The Eurogamer Podcast: a final sit-down with departing Editor Oli Welsh

Essential.

4

Premium only | Off Topic: An end-of-the-year miracle!

More Marlow.

5

Comments (0)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store