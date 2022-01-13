Dying Light 2 showcases console comparison video and co-op gameplay

It's been a long and bumpy ride for Dying Light 2, but, a little under four years after its initial announcement, Techland's parkour-infused open-world zombie sequel is now just weeks away from release - and to celebrate the occasion, the developer has shown off co-op gameplay and a brief console comparisons video as part of its final Dying Light 2 pre-launch livestream series.

While most of the show was taken up with slightly laboured reminiscences of things past as launch looms (ie. the previous five livestream episodes), Techland did managed to squeeze in one notable bit of new gameplay in the form of a co-op sneak peek.

Co-op will enable up to four players to work through the game together from beginning to end, sharing undead slaughtering duties and story progression too. Friends can vote on key story decisions whenever narrative choices are presented as part of a co-op play-through - although the host will always get the final say on how things play out - and players will be able to take any items earned and character progress made back to their own games once a session ends.

Dying Light 2 Stay Human - Episode 6.

You can get a brief 30-second taste of Dying Light 2's co-operative action at the four-minute mark in the video above. And while you're there, you might want to skip ahead to the six-minute mark too, where you'll find an equally brisk console gameplay comparison across PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One X, and Xbox Series X.

Dying Light 2 looks nice enough on the previous-gen consoles featured to my eyes, but - given the unhelpfully shrunken gameplay videos Techland used in its showcase and my limited expertise in these matters - you'll almost certainly want to wait for Digital Foundry's final verdict.

Dying Light 2 - Official Gameplay Trailer.

And that's pretty much everything of note Techland's sixth and final livestream had to offer, besides a new trailer (above) consolidating various gameplay features we've seen before.

Happily, despite its rather tumultuous development - which has seen multiple delays, alongside high-profile staff departures, and numerous reports of mismanagement at Techland - Eurogamer's Martin Robinson was quite impressed with the opening hours of Dying Light 2 late last year. We'll finally know how the complete experience fares - be it 500 hours long or otherwise - when it launches for Xbox, PlayStation, PC, and Switch on 4th February.