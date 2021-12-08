Pokémon Go Tour returns, with in-person portion planned

Some details currently Unown.

News by Tom Phillips, Deputy Editor
Updated on 8 December 2021

Pokémon Go's hugely-popular ticketed Kanto Tour will be replicated next year with a new event dedicated to Johto, home of Pokémon Gold and Silver.

As with last year, two versions of the Pokémon Go Tour ticket will be offered - with Gold and Silver options featuring slightly different pools of Pokémon to catch and trade with friends.

The event will see all remaining Johto Pokémon become available in their Shiny versions, offer another chance to catch the Mythical Celebi, a new event questline and subsequent Masterwork Research, a bundle of raid passes, plus numerous other items and bonuses.

All of this will take place on Saturday 26th February 2022, and the ticket is now available to purchase for £10/$12.

Additionally, a separate event day will be held on Sunday 27th February with in-person experiences at "a few select cities" around the world. Exactly where these will be, what will be offered and how much a ticket might cost is yet to be announced.

We expect at least one of these in-person locations is planned to be based on the UK - but we'll see how this pans out.

1

Pokémon Go tested a return to in-person events back at this summer's Go Fest, with pop-up locations in a few cities and parks. The game then finally managed to re-run its postponed in-person 2020 Safari Zone events - including the attendance of 20,000 fans at one held in Liverpool.

Last year's Kanto Tour "featured a frankly exhausting array of things to collect and do", I wrote last February. "Reaction to it from fans has been positive - with many calling it the game's best event in recent times." The format also generated huge revenues for Niantic - so it's no surprise to see it return again.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (0)

More about Pokémon Go

About the author

Tom Phillips

Tom Phillips

Deputy Editor  |  tomphillipsEG

Tom is Eurogamer's news editor. He writes lots of news, some of the puns and makes sure we put the accent on Pokémon.

Related

Paper Mario 64 folded into Nintendo Online

A choice cut.

28

Don't expect Fall Guys on Nintendo Switch or Xbox this year

"There's been a lot of speculation."

26

The Ascent's first paid DLC is out now

Pretty punk.

19

Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning's new expansion arrives this month

Time to kill Chaos.

18

Square Enix promises extra free game time for those long Final Fantasy 14 Endwalker queues

"I am truly sorry."

17

You may also enjoy...

Looks like a Chrono Cross remake may be on the way

UPDATE: Crossover with Another Eden teased.

50

Final Fantasy 14 now most profitable game in the series

Reaping the rewards.

55

Feature | Gaudy and garish, Stranger of Paradise is everything I want from a Final Fantasy spin-off

Crystal clear.

41

Feature | Star Trek: Legends is a fun RPG caught between two worlds

Neelix Down.

40

The Witcher 3 builds: The best alchemy, Death March, Sign builds and other combat builds to use

How to make Geralt combat ready for any situation.

Supporters only

Premium only | Off Topic: The weird history of handwriting

From cuneiform to Coca-Cola.

Supporters only | Letter from the Editor: The trouble with game awards

Games have never been more diverse, but that's seldom reflected in games of the year lists. Why?

5

Premium only | Off Topic: The many joys of BritBox, the intensely British streaming service

Some libraries do 'ave 'em.

5

Premium only | The Eurogamer Podcast: Warm drinks with Coffee Talk creator Fahmi

There's a latte talk about.

Premium only | Off Topic: Dr Robert Graves and the second hand

The time is out of joint.

4

Comments (0)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store