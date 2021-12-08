Assassin's Creed Valhalla's next update will require players to re-download full game

Ubisoft is releasing a new update for Assassin's Creed Valhalla next week and, ahead of its arrival, the publisher has warned it'll require players to download the entire game - ranging from around 40GB to 78GB, depending on platform - again.

Ubisoft shared the warning in a post to its forum, explaining a full download would be required with update 1.4.1 as part of base game restructuring needed in order for the development team to support Valhalla's "future content and game updates".

As for what that future content may be, Ubisoft announced Valhalla would be receiving a second year of updates back in June, confirming several new expansions were on the way, starting in 2022. The publisher is yet to share specifics but clues spotted in Valhalla's Trophy list have suggested the first will be titled Dawn of Ragnarök.

Additionally, spoilery leaks have suggested Ubisoft is planning the return of a major Assassin's Creed character, as part of an unprecedented crossover.

According to Ubisoft, next week's update will require an approximate 78GB download on PC, 67GB on PS4, 40GB on PS5, 62GB on Xbox One, and 71GB on Xbox Series X/S. However, by consolidating existing game files, the update promises to deliver faster loading screens, improved world data streaming, and overall runtime performance. Players can also expect smaller overall game sizes on all platforms, as detailed below.

Disc space used after installing 1.4.1

PC ~77GB

PS4 ~75GB

PS5 ~77GB

Xbox One ~63GB

Xbox Series X/S ~72GB

Disc space saved after rebase

PC ~34GB

PS4 ~30GB

PS5 ~13GB

Xbox One ~30GB

Xbox Series X/S ~44GB

Ubisoft says more specific details on Assassin's Creed Valhalla's upcoming patch - including its precise release date and contents - are "coming soon".