Assassin's Creed Valhalla's next update will require players to re-download full game

Ready for "future content and game updates".

News by Matt Wales, Reporter
Updated on 8 December 2021

Ubisoft is releasing a new update for Assassin's Creed Valhalla next week and, ahead of its arrival, the publisher has warned it'll require players to download the entire game - ranging from around 40GB to 78GB, depending on platform - again.

Ubisoft shared the warning in a post to its forum, explaining a full download would be required with update 1.4.1 as part of base game restructuring needed in order for the development team to support Valhalla's "future content and game updates".

As for what that future content may be, Ubisoft announced Valhalla would be receiving a second year of updates back in June, confirming several new expansions were on the way, starting in 2022. The publisher is yet to share specifics but clues spotted in Valhalla's Trophy list have suggested the first will be titled Dawn of Ragnarök.

15 Assassin's Creed Valhalla Easter Eggs You Have To See.

Additionally, spoilery leaks have suggested Ubisoft is planning the return of a major Assassin's Creed character, as part of an unprecedented crossover.

According to Ubisoft, next week's update will require an approximate 78GB download on PC, 67GB on PS4, 40GB on PS5, 62GB on Xbox One, and 71GB on Xbox Series X/S. However, by consolidating existing game files, the update promises to deliver faster loading screens, improved world data streaming, and overall runtime performance. Players can also expect smaller overall game sizes on all platforms, as detailed below.

Disc space used after installing 1.4.1

  • PC ~77GB
  • PS4 ~75GB
  • PS5 ~77GB
  • Xbox One ~63GB
  • Xbox Series X/S ~72GB

Disc space saved after rebase

  • PC ~34GB
  • PS4 ~30GB
  • PS5 ~13GB
  • Xbox One ~30GB
  • Xbox Series X/S ~44GB

Ubisoft says more specific details on Assassin's Creed Valhalla's upcoming patch - including its precise release date and contents - are "coming soon".

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (0)

More about Assassin's Creed Valhalla

About the author

Matt Wales

Matt Wales

Reporter

Matt Wales is a writer and gambolling summer child who won't even pretend to live a busily impressive life of dynamic go-getting for the purposes of this bio. He is the sole and founding member of the Birdo for President of Everything Society.

Related

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection arrives for PlayStation in January

Without Uncharted 4 multiplayer, with $10 upgrade option.

100

Stalker 2 will take up 180GB on Xbox

That's half the space of your Xbox Series S.

47

Metroid Dread developer MercurySteam working on third-person action-RPG "set in a dark fantasy world"

Will be co-published by 505 Games.

27

The Ascent's first paid DLC is out now

Pretty punk.

19

Assassin's Creed Valhalla extends current festival, adds new sword

As fans wait for Year 2 news.

11

You may also enjoy...

Recommended | ElecHead review - a more than clever platformer

Bright spark.

24

Review | Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy review - breezy but unfocused action

All over the space.

105

Assassin's Creed Valhalla reveals a teasing autumn roadmap

Discovery Tour! Free updates! Spooky event!

22

Another secret method to kill Kraid has been discovered in Metroid Dread

Plus speedruns are even quicker.

7

Assassin's Creed: Valhalla romance options list, including The Siege of Paris romances, explained

A list of romance options, from one-off flings to stable relationships.

4

Supporters only

Premium only | Off Topic: The weird history of handwriting

From cuneiform to Coca-Cola.

Supporters only | Letter from the Editor: The trouble with game awards

Games have never been more diverse, but that's seldom reflected in games of the year lists. Why?

5

Premium only | Off Topic: The many joys of BritBox, the intensely British streaming service

Some libraries do 'ave 'em.

5

Premium only | The Eurogamer Podcast: Warm drinks with Coffee Talk creator Fahmi

There's a latte talk about.

Premium only | Off Topic: Dr Robert Graves and the second hand

The time is out of joint.

4

Comments (0)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store