Don't expect Fall Guys on Nintendo Switch or Xbox this year

"There's been a lot of speculation."

News by Tom Phillips, Deputy Editor
Updated on 1 December 2021

Fall Guys developer Mediatonic has confirmed that the game's delayed Nintendo Switch and Xbox versions won't arrive before the end of the year.

These editions were originally due in the summer, but in April were pushed back to an undefined date - and we've not heard much since. As for when they will arrive, those details will have to wait for 2022.

Mediatonic acknowledged the wait in a blog post detailing the launch of Fall Guys' sixth season, Party Spectacular, which is out now. It welcomes Sackboy to the game, as well as cross-platform progression between PlayStation 4 and Steam when using the same Epic Games sign-in.

"We know everyone's excited about Fall Guys coming to Nintendo Switch and Xbox, with good reason," Mediatonic wrote. "There's been a lot of speculation on social media connecting these new console releases to the Season 6 launch and we want to clarify that that's not the case so no one's left confused looking for the game on these platforms.

"Thank you for being patient with us, it's one of our top priorities in active development and we can't wait to share more details with you in 2022."

For now, Fall Guys remains only available on PC, and PlayStation as a console exclusive.

