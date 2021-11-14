Rocket League season 5 drops next week

Rocket League's fifth season will go live on 17th November.

The new season includes "out of this world" content including a new arena, rocket pass, and competitive season. The premium pass unlocks an all-new Nexus for those prepared to shell out for it.

Take a peek below in the new teaser, complete with an accompanying track by Grimes:

"Blast off into Rocket League Season 5!" exclaims the video description. "Assemble your squadron and shoot for the moon in the new Arena, Starbase Arc (Aftermath). Take control of the newest futuristic car, Nexus, in the Season 5 Rocket Pass, and earn Pro Rewards beyond Tier 70! Plus, fly into the new Competitive Season and climb the bracket in Competitive Tournaments.

"Listen to a reimagining of "Player Of Games" by Grimes featured in the trailer and made just for Rocket League Season 5!"

There'll also be the usual new weekly and seasonal challenges, as well as new competitive tournaments and customisation items to "take your car to the next level".

ICYMI, Rocket League on PlayStation 5 now has new "Video Quality" setting within the Video Settings menu that lets players select Quality or Performance modes. Quality mode enables 4K resolution at 60fps with HDR. Performance mode, on the other hand, runs Rocket League at 2688x1512 resolution (70 percent of full 4K) at 120fps with HDR.