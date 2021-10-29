Resident Evil Village to get free DLC, Capcom says

Out of Redfield.

News by Wesley Yin-Poole, Editor
Updated on 29 October 2021

Resident Evil Village will get free DLC, Capcom has said.

Confirmation comes from a company report, which adds Monster Hunter Rise is also set for free DLC.

Here's the relevant blurb (warning: this is a business-focused document, so the language is pretty corporate):

"Further, we will drive our customer management to understand the playing trends and preferences of users while also building a business model for online operations, taking into account the situation of our free additional DLC for titles such as Monster Hunter Rise and Resident Evil Village."

It's no surprise to see Capcom intends to release DLC for Resident Evil Village, given it's sold over 5m copies since launching in May. But it's nice to hear free DLC is in the mix.

What this DLC is, we don't know. In June, Capcom said it had begun work on DLC for Village, without saying what it would be or when it will come out. Perhaps it's working on a big story expansion, leaving free DLC to fill in the gaps.

Resident Evil RE:Verse, meanwhile, the multiplayer game that was initially meant to launch alongside Village, isn't due out until 2022.

