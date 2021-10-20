God of War coming to PC

Boy! Load up Steam!

News by Ed Nightingale, News reporter
Updated on 20 October 2021

God of War is coming to PC.

Sony's 2018 reboot of the series, set in Norse mythology, has been listed on Steam with a release date of 14th January 2022, priced at £39.99.

The release comes just in time for God of War: Ragnarok, due on PlayStation consoles some time in 2022.

Recommended system requirements are yet to be listed, but the game will require 80GB of disk space.

The PC version will have 4K support and an unlocked framerate, as well as graphical presets and options, and 21:9 ultra-widescreen support. Plus this version will make use of Nvidia Deep Learning Super Sampling and Nvidia Reflex low latency technology.

The game will additionally support PlayStation controllers as well as mouse and keyboard, and will include the following digital content.

  • Death's Vow Armor Sets for Kratos and Atreus
  • Exile's Guardian Shield Skin
  • Buckler of the Forge Shield Skin
  • Shining Elven Soul Shield Skin
  • Dökkenshieldr Shield Skin

A PlayStation blog noted that, as of August 2021, 19.5m copies of God of War on PlayStation 4 have been sold.

"The latest technology and astonishing craft and artistry are employed to deliver a game of extremely simple pleasures," we said in our God of War review back in 2018.

God of War is the latest of Sony's exclusives to hit PC, following the likes of Horizon Zero Dawn, Death Stranding and Days Gone.

