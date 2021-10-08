Destiny 2 to remove Forsaken campaign next year

Caydence.

News by Matthew Reynolds, Associate Editor
Updated on 8 October 2021

Bungie has announced how much of Destiny 2's Forsaken expansion will be vaulted when the next expansion, The Witch Queen, arrives next year.

As of 22nd February, 2022, Forsaken's campaign, the Tangled Shore destination and the bulk of Year 4's seasonal content - including the fan-favourite Presage and Harbinger missions - will be removed from the game.

Bungie clarified not all Forsaken's content will disappear - with the Dreaming City destination, Last Wish raid, Shattered Throne dungeon and associated Strikes remaining in the game - while Year 4's Proving Grounds strike and Battlegrounds will remain.

"Vaulting this content will allow us the space to launch The Witch Queen expansion and its new Throne World destination, as well as new features like weapon crafting, the new Legendary difficulty campaign option, the new Glaive weapon archetype, plus all the additional content we have planned for the four new Seasons to come starting in February," Bungie explained in a blog post.

Ahead of the vaulting, Bungie is making the Forsaken campaign free for all players from 7th December through to the Witch Queen's arrival, and that a 'Forsaken Pack' will be made available for players to access any remaining content - such as Last Wish and Shattered Throne, as well as Year 2 Exotics - going forward.

In an interview with Eurogamer earlier this year, general manager Justin Truman confirmed plans to vault aspects of Forsaken, pointing to the recent confusion with character Uldren (who has a significant role to play in Forsaken) as a reason to "curate" what stays in Destiny 2.

"I think in the same way we don't want eight raids, it's the same thing with storylines - we don't want when a new player enters into Destiny, there's five different competing storylines that they could start playing and in some of them, Uldren's a good guy, and in some of them he's a bad guy, and it's not clear if you're playing them out of order."

Destiny 2 first began vaulting content in late 2020 with the removal of five destinations, seven strikes, 11 Crucible maps and five raids, with Bungie saying the plans helped provide "a great deal of technical 'breathing room' that the team has devoted to important improvements to the Destiny experience".

The arrival of the 'content vault' has seen Bungie reintroduce things as well, with the Cosmodrome and Vault of Glass returning this past year, and plans to bring another raid, two Crucible maps from Destiny 2 and one other from the original Destiny to the game from Year 5 onwards.

